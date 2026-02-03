Musk’s ‘anti-white’ laws claims both empirically indefensible and historically irresponsible

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Under normal circumstances, Elon Musk’s recent claim that “SA now has more anti-white laws than apartheid had anti-black laws” would barely merit a response.

Yet the fact that this statement ignited a global debate, and was taken at face value in some quarters, demands a sober, historically grounded rebuttal.

At first glance, Musk’s assertion sounds implausible, even reckless.

On closer inspection, it collapses entirely.

The claim rests on a profoundly flawed comparison between two radically different legal regimes and reveals either a deep misunderstanding, or a willful misrepresentation, of SA’s ongoing struggle to reconcile a violent racial past with the unfinished work of justice and equality.

Musk’s argument appears to draw on a metric popularised by the Institute of Race Relations, which tallies statutes, regulations and policies that reference race.

He has repeated its headline figure of roughly “142 laws forcing discrimination against anyone who is not black,” and from this has concluded that post-apartheid SA is more legally oppressive to whites than apartheid was to black South Africans.

This is a textbook example of how numbers, stripped of context, can mislead rather than illuminate.

Apartheid was not merely a collection of racially inflected laws. It was an all-encompassing system of racial domination, carefully engineered and brutally enforced.

From 1948 until the early 1990s, law under the apartheid system functioned as an instrument of total social control and systematic discrimination against black people.

The Reservation of Separate Amenities Act of 1953 mandated racial segregation in public life and explicitly sanctioned inferior facilities for black South Africans.

The Natives Land Act and its successors confined the black majority to a fraction of the country’s land, criminalising ownership and tenancy elsewhere and ensuring mass poverty by design.

One could argue even more forcefully about Bantu Education, which sought to permanently entrench black people in subservient roles.

Only willful denial can obscure the enduring socioeconomic legacy of these laws, which still remains visible.

These statutes were neither marginal nor incidental. They governed where black people could live, work, travel, learn and love.

This is why, to this day, spaces of wealth and safety in SA remain disproportionately white, despite black South Africans forming the overwhelming majority of the population.

Apartheid law denied black people the franchise, enforced pass laws that regulated their daily movement, dictated the type and quality of education they could receive, and foreclosed meaningful participation in the economy and the state.

Law was not a corrective mechanism but the very architecture of black oppression.

SA’s contemporary legal framework could not be more different in purpose or design.

Measures such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the Employment Equity Act are not instruments of exclusion but obligations of repair — a central demand of substantive justice.

They are rooted in a constitutional order that explicitly recognises the need for remedial action in a society scarred by centuries of racialised dispossession and exclusion.

Their aim is not to entrench a new hierarchy but to dismantle an unjust old one.

When race appears in post-1994 legislation, it does so within a framework of substantive equality — the recognition that formal, colour-blind equality in a deeply unequal society merely preserves inherited privilege and entrenched injustice.

SA’s constitution permits, and indeed mandates, measures designed to advance those previously disadvantaged by unfair discrimination.

This is not an aberration. It is a principle shared by many constitutional democracies grappling with historical injustice.

The central flaw in Musk’s comparison is methodological as much as moral.

It treats all laws that reference race as equal in intent and effect. That is not how legal systems operate, nor how serious scholarship proceeds.

A law that criminalised black land ownership and rendered millions legally homeless is not comparable to a policy that incentivises the inclusion of historically excluded groups in the economy.

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s framing has been rejected by SA’s government and by a wide range of legal scholars and analysts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office described the comparison as “offensive” and “deeply wrong,” stressing that transformation policies are aimed at undoing the structural legacy of colonialism and apartheid, not at reproducing racial domination in reverse.

The resonance of Musk’s remarks beyond SA reflects a wider global anxiety about race, redistribution, and historical accountability.

When remedial policies are caricatured as “reverse racism” — particularly by influential figures aligned with right-wing white conservatism — they confer legitimacy on reactionary narratives that obscure far more than they explain.

This is the familiar Donald Trump politics of obfuscation and a deliberate disregard for historical fact in favour of grievance.

Such framings divert attention from the enduring reality of structural racial inequality — including that three decades into democracy, the overwhelming share of wealth, land, and productive assets in SA remains concentrated in white hands — and recast necessary redress as persecution.

SA today is not an apartheid state. It does not legally enforce segregation or deny citizenship rights on the basis of race.

It is a constitutional democracy grappling, imperfectly and often painfully, with the afterlives of racial capitalism.

This struggle will, by necessity, involve race-conscious policies for the foreseeable future.

To equate these efforts with the legalised brutality of apartheid is not only empirically indefensible but historically irresponsible also.

Worse, it trivialises the suffering of millions and reopens wounds by suggesting that the crimes of the past were somehow less severe than the discomforts of the present.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a Komani-born writer