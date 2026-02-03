SA must work to grow economy, but don’t rely on political elites

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While the government’s efforts to support economic recovery are gaining momentum, we must all do more to reduce unemployment, poverty and inequality significantly.

We must moderate our reliance on political party elites that no longer prioritise the people.

In recent weeks, a handful of events happened that, taken together, send a clear signal to citizens.

That the persistent infighting in the ANC, DA, NFP, MKP and elsewhere is landing well-aimed punches on the already bruised relationships between the citizens and different factions in political parties in the legislative bodies as well as in the national and provincial unity governments.

This infighting threatens to bring blunt instruments of coalition politics down on delicate national feelings.

Though the co-operation of key political parties at national, provincial and local government is not at the midst of a rupture, many political parties that promised to infuse better ways of governance in unity governments have broken faith with the electorate.

And citizens are choosing resistance and informality over submission to politicians’ shortcomings and neglect.

Some political parties talk about good governance and putting the country first on the days they are talking a good game.

On other days, they are entertaining factional fights and protecting power turf.

You may have read about the January 23 update on the government’s performance against the Medium Term Development Plan before.

But please read it again. It will remain a prominent yardstick to measure government progress this year.

“SA is making progress,” minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa claimed.

“But more must be done to ensure economic recovery translates into jobs, income and improved wellbeing for all.”

There is frustration across political persuasions that, as acknowledged by Ramokgopa, “youth unemployment remains extremely high at 58.5%, signalling deep structural labour market challenges” and that “poverty and inequality remain entrenched, with a Gini coefficient of 0.63”.

The finance minister, incredibly enough, is promising there will be no delays in passing this year’s budget as parties in the coalition governments are committed to the same priorities.

They herald its achieved progress in energy reforms, logistics and water infrastructure co-ordination as contributors to improved system performance and greater private-sector investment confidence.

SA’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, following the successful implementation of key reforms to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, has improved investor confidence.

At government meetings to prepare for this year’s state of the nation address and the budget speech, multiparty leaders will discuss several approaches to improve the government’s performance, even though there is limited substantive public debate.

Government ministers are quick to respond that the government cannot be blamed for international economic trends and geopolitical factors beyond its control.

This frustration might seem bracing and perhaps even premature, as the president must first address the nation on progress registered last year and solid plans for the year ahead.

The government is under strain, yes. But it is not under any threat of imminent collapse, even though several municipalities continue to underservice citizens.

We could be mere months away from a decisive repudiation of policy indecisiveness, corruption and incompetence in the coming local government elections.

Should the countdown and outcomes of recent indicator by-elections not reassure the electorate?

Besides, does the threat of no-confidence votes and withdrawal from the unity government by smaller parties always zigzag?

Did they not just turn down the temperature over a vote of no confidence against the president, premiers and several mayors?

But consider the reality from the perspective of an investor, an unemployed citizen or a curious bystander.

They now know that there is considerable appetite in the South African population for at least some form of anti-DA-ANC coalition government or an economic policy free of ideological influence that benefits a few at the expense of the majority.

They know that some influential political parties in the legislatures are firmly in the hands of influential people — including former ANC leaders — who may even be more hostile to policies that could lift the country out of the economic doldrums.

So long as that is true, that means the government’s performance steered by a multi-party administration will always be precarious.

You cannot build an enduring economic order or a stable governing strategy when chaos and confusion are always one election away.

It turns out that the sometimes-maligned “unity government consensus” which provides us with many benefits of political stability is not enough to make us prosper economically.

And what does that mean for an ordinary citizen’s ambitions for a better life this year?

Unfortunately, years of political party dominance in our electoral politics have led the party elite into a profound error, believing that citizens are easily cowed and bullied.

Incredibly, there are powerful people in the administration who seem to believe that political parties are the only answer to our major political and socioeconomic challenges and that we will be stronger and more prosperous when we strengthen our reliance on political party elites.

This belief was well-grounded in a measure of truth during the early years of our democracy when it was necessary to place political parties at the centre of our government as part of nation-building.

But what began as an appropriate belief and practice has now morphed into contempt by political parties for our needs and human rights, as revelations of corruption and maladministration continue to surface.

How is any of this party infighting and neglect of citizens in SA’s interest?

How does replacing one faction with another in government positions make our lives more secure?

While we can already see that in 2026 some politicians continue to fight factional battles ahead of party elective conferences, by-elections and local government elections, it is concerning to observe how desperately they mobilise subjects to vote for them blindly.

Instead, they are getting rivals, and passive citizens will pay the price.

Dr Nkosikhulule Xhawulengweni Nyembezi is a policy analyst and human rights activist

