EC communities need to stand together to fight growing moral decay

The breakdown of social cohesion, moral decay and a waste of human capital are all interconnected.

The Eastern Cape is predominantly rural, with most of its population living in non-urban areas.

Rural life is often characterised by close-knit relationships, shared traditions and a strong sense of community, which distinguishes it from urban environment.

It is, therefore, difficult to understand why a province that was once grounded in the community and ubuntu is facing a crisis of moral decay.

There has always been a deep understanding in African communities that one not only belonged to the immediate family but to their community at large.

As a community we were connected by shared characteristics, interests and location, which fostered mutual support and often shared norms, values and activities.

There was a belief that an individual’s identity and dignity were rooted in their relationships with the broader communities.

Umtu ngumtu ngabantu (I am because we are) is a philosophy that guides social interactions, governance and conflict resolution, promoting values such as empathy, compassion and mutual respect.

Our communities were not just about familial ties but also the power of friendship and collective identity, fostering social cohesion and harmony.

There have always been traditions and rituals that brought the community together.

One of these was when a young woman came of age and got married, a group of elderly women would gather to advise her on how to carry herself in her matrimonial home.

They would often repeat the words “uncede ungasihlazi” which means “please, do not embarrass us”. The elders understood that we were interconnected as a whole and a single individual’s actions reflected not only their immediate family but the village that raised them.

Today the province is facing a moral crisis, with significant issues such as violence and declining social cohesion.

The shift from being community-oriented in societies to the rise of individualism where the rights and autonomy of an individual are prioritised over a collective group has exacerbated moral decay in the province.

Moral decay in our societies is a multifaceted issue that affects individuals and the communities at large.

It is characterised by a decline in moral values, behaviour and the importance of ethics and morals.

Its causes can be attributed to various factors such as societal issues, personal choices and cultural influence.

Today many communities in Eastern Cape face various socio-economic challenges such as poverty, unemployment and access to essential services like healthcare and education, which stem from a mix of historical injustices like the apartheid-era forced removals, economic stagnation, underdeveloped infrastructure, high unemployment and skills shortages.

The pull of urbanisation, which is a worldwide phenomenon, has cost the province a population of educated and skilled individuals who have migrated to other provinces for better economic opportunities.

As if we do not have enough challenges, we have allowed moral decay to creep in, take over our societies and become a burden in our communities that is spiraling out of control.

Its effects have been detrimental, and it has been evident in the rise of corruption, social disintegration, as well as a rise in violence and crime in our societies, which have led to a breakdown of social institutions and a decline in social cohesion.

The rise of moral decay reflects a community with no shared vision. The youth is meant to hold immense potential for development and transformation.

Economic growth and prosperity can be driven through investment in education, skills and health where the youth are not just beneficiaries but active agents of change, contributing to their communities through entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.

Unfortunately the human potential of young people is wasted and the current status quo is producing amaphara, who are a malice to society instead of progressive minds who can contribute positively to their communities.

The rising phenomen of amaphara in our societies is a sad reality of wasted human capital.

Human capital encompasses the reservoir of skills that individuals employ to create economic value within their surroundings.

Wasted human capital refers to the underutilisation of individual skills, knowledge and abilities, leading to economic inefficiencies and lost potential for both individuals and society, which is what we experience daily in the province.

There has been an evident breakdown of trust between children and elders in our communities which can be attributed to several factors such as the individualistic nature of society, influence of technology and change in family dynamics.

You cannot escape the alarming increase of reported crimes against children such as rape, sexual assault and other violent crimes in the past three decades.

The African philosophy, “it takes a village to raise a child”, has turned into a myth, while those who are meant to guide and protect the young continue to harm and destroy them.

If our communities were still centred under the values of ubuntu, an idea that emphasises shared humanity, interconnectedness and communal well-being, we would all be duty bound to have a shared responsibility to contribute to the success and protection of all children.

We can never exempt the government from its responsibility, which is to ensure that the country thrives by servicing communities, ensuring that systems do not collapse and protect the marginalised so that capitalism does not run rampant.

But there is no amount of government intervention that can ever be effective until the majority of the population commits to moral restoration and regeneration.

While it is pivotal for economic growth and prosperity of the province for labour, government and business to agree on a shared vision, as general citizens we need to actively work together in reviving and rebuilding moral values within individuals and society to combat moral decay, and to foster a caring, ethical community through shared commitment to shared values and principles.

Yolanda Samkelisiwe Mhlungu is a director at the Defined People’s Thoughts. She is a researcher, writer, and speaker who’s a member of the Commonwealth People’s Forum which provides the opportunity for citizens of Commonwealth nations to engage for research purposes.

