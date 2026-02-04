Must we wait for SIU before action is taken over Mdantsane pool fiasco?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The multimillion-rand Mdantsane swimming pool project stands as a glaring monument to mismanagement, accountability failures and broken promises in the Buffalo City Metro.

After 30 years of false starts, renovations on the pool complex in NU2 were prioritised between 2012 and 2024.

Initially budgeted at R22m, the project soon became a money pit that eventually swallowed up more than R70m.

The most recent allocation was made in 2025, when the council approved R14.5m towards the renovations though the metro had obtained no return on its investment.

Despite empty commitments from city leaders, the pool remains out of reach to the residents of Mdantsane and the officials responsible for this dismal failure are yet to account for the role they’ve played.

The question is: will they ever?

The most recent BCM council meeting offers little hope that they will.

EY forensic investigators were hired to probe the controversial project.

Their findings formed the basis of BCM’s disciplinary board deliberations and last week, the board chair told a special council meeting that action should be taken against 23 serving and former metro officials suspected of fraud and financial misconduct.

Those implicated include senior managers, financial officers and project personnel.

However, what followed was even more alarming than the claim that 23 officials may find themselves in the firing line.

The probe uncovered information that 46 contractors were allegedly paid despite not being involved with the pool project.

Pause for a moment to consider the gravity of the situation: dozens of people and/or companies may have improperly benefitted from the R71m of taxpayers’ money that was funnelled towards the swimming pool upgrade.

According to EY, payments amounted to just under R14m.

The immediate inclination is that heads should roll, but consequence management in BCM is non-existent and the wheel of justice turns painfully slow.

The board recommended action, but it could not produce a list of names of the implicated officials.

No-one within the administration has yet been able to clearly map which officials were actually involved in the pool project due to changes in departments.

That would require some deeper digging, BCM’s legal unit head, advocate Mlamli Zenzile, told the council.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit is waiting in the wings to launch its own investigation.

The Mdantsane swimming pool is more than another failed infrastructure project; it speaks to the broader governance failures that continue to plague BCM.