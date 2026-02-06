Proteas have chance to bury heartache of 2024 in latest T20 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA skipper Aiden Markram is in buoyant mood after a good run against West Indies where the Proteas secured a 2-1 series win following victories in Paarl and Centurion. File photo

The SA men’s cricket team go into to the T20 World Cup this weekend confident of going one further after the heartache of losing in the final in the previous edition two years ago.

Not given a chance after an unconvincing run in the showpiece, Proteas defied the odds by reaching the final and appeared to be on course to get the better of India until one Virat Kohli weaved his batting magic to help his country to the title by seven runs.

Despite the loss, Proteas left the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown with their heads held high after falling short at the last hurdle and will be determined to finally get over the line in India and Sri Lanka.

They open their group D clash against Canada in Ahmedabad on Monday before taking on New Zealand, Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates.

Preparations this time could not have been better, with the tournament coming just after the completion of the hugely successful Betway SA20 series, dominated by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Several players raised their hands in the series, justifying their selection and giving captain Aiden Markram confidence of another milestone in a different format.

Markram is in buoyant mood after a good run against West Indies where the Proteas secured a 2-1 series win following victories in Paarl and Centurion.

The loss by six runs at the Wanderers was due to a combination of factors and was decided by the DLS method.

While it was a different format, the heroics of the team under captain Temba Bavuma when they stunned Australia by winning ICC World Test Championship in June in London is still fresh in the team’s mind.

And the brilliant display by Markram when he hit 136 runs to help the team to a five-wicket victory is expected to serve as further motivation.

Though the chokers’ tag always crops up when losing in a major tournament, it is gradually receding.

But Markram and the boys will need to be mindful of the fact that every step will be closely watched, even back home, with naysayers ready to draw the sword.

While the Proteas are arguably not in the group of death, they will need to understand the dynamics of the game with the opening fixture against Canada crucial to setting in place a winning mentality.

Holding the distinction of being the hosts of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, won by India, it would be fitting if SA were to finally win the tournament in India this year.

Bring it home boys!