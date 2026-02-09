Are universities failing diverse first-year students?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the gates of universities reopen and thousands of first-year students step onto campuses across the country, a familiar energy returns, one of possibility, anticipation, and transformation.

For many, university marks the beginning of independence, self-discovery, and academic ambition. But beneath the smiles of orientation week and the curated moments on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok lies a deeper, often unspoken reality: the complex mental health challenges that accompany this transition.

For some students, this transition is not just a shift in location or academic expectations, it is a confrontation with long-standing emotional wounds. Especially for queer students, the journey to university has often been one of survival, not discovery.

High school was not always a safe space; it was a terrain of bullying, emotional neglect, family rejection, forced conformity, and religious condemnation. Many arrive on campus carrying trauma that has no name, no outlet, and no support system.

Mental health, in these cases, is not a new concern. It is a continuation of a struggle that began long before the university gates opened. In many communities — particularly within African contexts — mental wellness is still framed as a Western concept.

Now, as they enter university, these students arrive with wounds, with coping mechanisms, and with a burning need to be affirmed. But instead of healing, they often encounter institutions that treat mental health as an afterthought.

Services remain generic, failing to acknowledge how profoundly sexuality, gender identity, cultural alienation, and systemic exclusion shape the emotional wellbeing of queer and marginalised students.

The assumption that mental health is taken seriously by universities often masks a harsher truth: institutional acknowledgment does not always translate into action, accessibility, or culturally competent care. While campuses promote inclusion in their branding, queer students continue to face queerphobia, transphobia, and institutional silences. The buildings may be new, the lecturers progressive, but the old exclusions still linger — sometimes dressed in the language of diversity, yet devoid of substance.

As first-years walk through the gates of institutions that promise transformation, one must ask: Are these institutions truly prepared and ready to support a student body that is more diverse, vocal, and unapologetically expressive than ever before?

How can (first) year students thrive academically when their identities are under attack, when their mental health is compromised by systemic exclusion within the very institutions that are often portrayed as promised lands? Who claims accountability for broken promises? What happens when the space that is supposed to offer freedom gets to mirror the very oppression students hoped to escape?

Gender-diverse students often face ridicule, suspicion, or erasure in spaces where masculinity is policed, femininity is mocked, and nonconformity is seen as deviant or threatening. These are not isolated incidents.

If universities are serious about student wellbeing, they must be serious about dismantling the structural forces that undermine it. Cisnormativity, heteronormativity, racism, ableism, and classism must be confronted, through the transformation of policies, spaces, language, and services. Passive inclusion is not enough. Institutions must move beyond the binary and towards active transformation.

This means recognising that mental health is not a luxury or a personal flaw. It is the foundation of learning, a form of resistance, and a daily act of survival and self-care. It is political, communal, and essential for thriving in higher education, especially for those pushed to the margins.

This also means interrogating the so-called “fresher experience” which is often imagined as one-size-fits-all: carefree, exciting, and full of promise.

But in reality, it is shaped by race, gender, sexuality, class, language, and ability. For some, it is liberating. For others, it is alienating. And for many, it is both.

As first-years transition, so too must the institutions that receive them. They must interrogate who gets to feel welcomed and who remains invisible before the semester even begins.

Until that happens, university orientations will continue to cater to the imagined student, that is cisgender, heterosexual, middle-class, and emotionally unburdened while, expecting everyone else to assimilate, adjust, or stay quiet.

Transitioning into higher education is more than a registration number or a degree path. It is about the mental health challenges that arrive long before the academic calendar begins, unspoken, and too often unsupported. It is not just a student issue but a collective responsibility, one that demands that universities, lecturers, administrators, student leaders, families, and policymakers move beyond token gestures and truly embed mental wellness, equity, and inclusion into every layer of institutional life!

Dr Bellita Banda Chitsamatanga, DSI-NRF SARChl in sexualities, genders and queer studies, University of Fort Hare

