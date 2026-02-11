BANTU MNIKI | SA cannot prosper without trust and unity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What I like about the firewood metaphor is that it demonstrates that firewood does not need to be the same or look the same. The shapes may vary, yet if the binding cord is tightly wound the collective strength of the bundle holds. Picture: 123RF.com/dralcofribas

It has long been established that a united nation produces the conditions necessary for growth and abundance. Unity of purpose is thus a prerequisite of wealth creation for nations.

One of the most shared wisdoms in many African communities is the example of the bundle of firewood (Inyanda) which cannot be easily broken when it is bound together. Yet when each individual stick is broken separately, it is much easier to break.

The Bible refers to this kind of wisdom in Ecclesiastes 4:12 ESV: “And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him — a threefold cord is not quickly broken.”

What I like about the firewood metaphor is that it demonstrates that firewood does not need to be the same or look the same. The shapes may vary, yet if the binding cord is tightly wound the collective strength of the bundle holds.

This means the issue of unity has long been established, especially pertaining to communities and nations resisting attack, or in the metaphor, the attempt to break the bundle apart.

This metaphor has great relevance in our understanding of how economies can be protected from external attack.

Conversely, the lack of this kind of unity represents an internal attack of communities, nations and economies which allows external attacks to succeed easily.

“One of the most important lessons we can learn from an examination of economic life is that a nation’s wellbeing, as well as its ability to compete, is conditioned by a single, pervasive cultural characteristic: the level of trust inherent in the society.”

This is an excerpt from Francis Fukuyama’s work Trust: The Social Virtues and the Creation of Prosperity, which suggests that trust is crucial in establishing an atmosphere that enables wealth creation.

With higher levels of trust, it becomes less expensive to engage in business and consequently to create wealth.

Fukuyama also suggests that this trust must be so deep that it becomes part of the culture of the nation for it to contribute towards economic wellbeing.

His research shows that high-trust societies tend to develop wealth faster and more sustainably than low-trust societies.

As much as many of us appreciate the importance of unity, what Fukuyama adds to the debate is to single out trust as a crucial component without which unity is impossible.

It is impossible to unite with someone you do not trust. Yet none of the regimes that were ushered in by colonialism and apartheid managed to appreciate this simple truth.

Instead, there was a false unity that sought to “unite” one section of the population against the exploited section.

This kind of regressive “unity” is in fact embodied in several degenerative expressions such as racism, tribalism and factionalism which still trouble us today.

The greatest tragedy is that even the democratic era has completely missed the powerful idea embodied in our local wisdom, the Bible and thinkers such as Fukuyama.

Despite our yearning for a society without poverty, we missed a crucial foundational factor in our efforts. This is the establishment of trust among our people.

Instead, our leaders sought to use our disunity to get votes at the expense of our ability to build trust.

As a result, our inability to build trust and unity means we are unable to establish an atmosphere of wealth creation and robust economic development.

This idea seems so elusive that our government is still hellbent on trying methods which do little to increase trust and unity but instead threaten to entrench dissatisfaction and discord.

The government’s obsession with redress continues to focus efforts on all the wrong places, essentially ignoring the importance of establishing trust among our people.

The government itself is not a model of trust at all. It is populated by people who have no idea why all cultures developed a high regard for truth and trustworthiness.

As a result, the political elite are an eroding agent on the establishment of trust in our society.

The high crime rates, high levels of inequality and unemployment make things worse.

Yet our government demonstrates no capacity to pivot and lead our country towards a culture of trust and unity.

The government’s insistence on establishing the Transformation Fund under Parks Tau demonstrates just this kind of blindness.

Transformation is not possible without trust. It cannot be forced through legislation.

What happens instead is that it creates an atmosphere of resentment and frustration as resources inevitably migrate towards the well informed and the well connected.