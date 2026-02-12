Dialogues Mjijelwa: Tailored interventions now needed to curb initiation deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HOME COMING: Young men are welcomed after undergoing initiation. While other families celebrate the return of their sons back from initiation school, others instead prepare coffins because of tragic, preventable deaths of initiates that occur in the name of a valuable cultural rite meant to affirm life, responsibility and manhood, say the writers. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

During the initiation season, every winter and summer, families across the Eastern Cape prepare to welcome their sons back from initiation school dressed in blankets of honour and pride.

Unfortunately, other families instead prepare coffins because of tragic, preventable deaths of initiates that occur in the name of a valuable cultural rite meant to affirm life, responsibility and manhood.

These deaths are avoidable, predictable and entirely unnecessary and yet they continue.

Over the past two decades, many boys and young men have died during initiation seasons in SA, with the Eastern Cape consistently bearing the highest toll.

This is not a cultural tragedy but a governance failure.

Recently, during the summer initiation season that began on November 14 2025, at least 41 initiates died in the Eastern Cape, with most of the fatalities occurring in the OR Tambo and Amathole districts.

We treat these deaths as seasonal news items rather than as what they truly are — a recurring atrocity.

Imagine if dozens of children died every winter from unsafe schools or unsafe scholar transport.

There would be outrage, resignations, prosecutions and emergency interventions.

But because these deaths happen in rural villages, in traditional spaces, among socially vulnerable families and under the banner of culture, they are tolerated.

That is not respect for culture, it is abandonment.

Initiation schools long predate colonialism and the modern state.

Across Africa, rites of passage for boys were designed to mark a profound social transition from childhood into manhood, from individual to community responsibility as noted by Rachel T Lebese and others in their article Rite of passage: An African indigenous knowledge perspective.

In various communities, initiation was never simply about circumcision. It was about mentorship, moral instruction, discipline and belonging.

The process was tightly regulated by elders, governed by communal accountability and rooted in care.

The life of initiates was sacred to preserve value and integrity of ulwaluko underpinned with optimism because the future of the community depended on them.

There was no cultural permission for recklessness, abuse or death. There was never room for distortion of the tradition.

Between June 2006 and December 2011, traditional male circumcision in the Eastern Cape was associated with substantial morbidity and mortality, with 4,089 hospital admissions, 167 amputations, and 339 initiate deaths, underscoring a sustained public health crisis characterised by recurring hospitalisations, preventable amputations, and deaths despite the predominance of legal initiation practices.

More recent evidence suggests that this situation has shown limited improvement, as reflected in the Report on Statistics of Customary Initiation (2021–2024), which recorded 322 deaths nationally during this period, with the Eastern Cape accounting for the highest burden at 193 deaths (60%), indicating the persistence of disproportionate risk in the province.

According to the department of health, the leading causes of death recur with tragic consistency, revealing a pattern of preventable harm.

Unsterilised instruments are frequently used during circumcision, exposing initiates to severe infections and sepsis.

Many initiates endure prolonged periods of dehydration and starvation, severely weakening their bodies and compromising recovery.

Exposure to extreme cold or intense heat, often linked to isolation practices, further intensifies physical stress and vulnerability.

In some settings, assault and abuse are inflicted under the guise of “discipline,” resulting in serious injury and psychological trauma.

These risks are compounded by delayed or denied access to medical care, even when clear signs of distress are evident.

Sadly, these are not mysterious causes. They are well known. They are well documented. They are well understood.

The continued loss of life under such circumstances is therefore not accidental, but deeply damning, pointing to systemic neglect and a failure to act on existing knowledge.

This crisis has not been ignored. Since 2000, the SA government, civil society, traditional leaders and researchers have invested significant resources into addressing initiation safety.

Traditional leadership mobilisation programmes were implemented to reassert accountability and oversight within the institution of traditional authority, placing responsibility for the safety and governance of initiation practices back into the hands of senior leaders and custodians of custom.

Alongside this, NGOs were leading.

Civil society actors spearheaded extensive capacity-building initiatives that included community dialogues, leadership development and structured training aimed at professionalising and standardising safe initiation practices without eroding their cultural significance.

At a policy and service delivery level, the national department of health, in collaboration with its Eastern Cape counterpart, undertook targeted research and pilot programmes to explore how medical male circumcision principles such as hygiene, sterilisation, infection control and wound care could be responsibly integrated into traditional initiation settings while respecting cultural rites and authority structures.

Complementing these efforts, NGOs, universities and community-based organisations have generated substantial bodies of evidence in the form of research reports, policy briefs, guidelines and practical frameworks, collectively demonstrating that the risks associated with initiation are well studied and that viable, culturally responsive solutions have long been available.

Earlier in 2026, the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs expressed serious concern over initiation-related deaths in the Eastern Cape.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa called for urgent action to be taken against illegal operators and highlighted fatalities during the 2025/2026 summer season, leading to high-level meetings, intensified oversight and calls for greater parental responsibility to enforce the Customary Initiation Act, 2021.

Despite the existence of substantial knowledge, established systems, legal instruments and policy frameworks, preventable deaths among boys persist.

While registration requirements, health protocols and criminal penalties for illegal initiation practices are formally in place, their effectiveness is undermined by inconsistent political will, limited enforcement and a lack of accountability and consequences.

We are not failing at dialogue, we are failing at implementation, accountability and enforcement.

We cannot keep returning every year with the same statements, the same meetings, the same conferences and the same messages of condolence.

We say this not as outsiders but as professionals who have worked and participated in several interventions, programmes and campaigns and led many capacity-building interventions across the country, including in the Eastern Cape, in the public health space.

Clearly, more needs to be done.

Something drastically different must happen now to preserve, defend and restore the dignity of our culture.

It is important to acknowledge that cultural practices are context-specific and should not be directly compared across communities, as they are defined and governed by the people who practice them.

Nevertheless, the available evidence indicates significant variation in initiation-related mortality across regions in Eastern Cape.

While some communities, particularly in certain parts of the province, have reported periods with zero fatalities and no hospital admissions, other regions continue to experience high levels of preventable harm.

Evidence further suggests that collaborative and community-led governance approaches such as those implemented by the Western Cape government in partnership with community structures are associated with substantially lower rates of fatalities and implementation of the Customary Initiation Act.

These experiences point to valuable opportunities for cross-learning and adaptation of effective practices.

Drawing on such initiatives may support the development of contextually appropriate, tailored interventions that strengthen the governance and safety of initiation practices, particularly in regions that remain highly affected.

A one-size-fits-all approach cannot be assumed to be inclusive or effective.

Instead, communities should be empowered and supported to develop their own locally relevant standard operating procedures, guided by a human rights–centred framework and informed by decolonial, collaborative principles.

This approach ensures that solutions are culturally grounded, contextually appropriate and collectively owned, rather than externally imposed.

Initiation is meant to produce men, not graves. It is meant to strengthen families, not destroy them. It is meant to build the nation, not wound it.

Every death is more than a lost life — it is a collapse of responsibility spanning traditional, government, communal and political structures.

We owe our boys more than apologies. We owe our families more than condolences. We owe our culture more than excuses.

One death is one too many. And the fact that these deaths continue is not a mystery — it is a choice. A choice we can and must stop making, starting now.

Mogale Mashiapata, independent research consultant and Vuyolwethu Mjijelwa, public health specialist