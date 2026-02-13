Proteas Cup thriller is one for the record books

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The drama that unfolded in the Proteas’ win over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup will linger in the minds of cricket lovers and historians for years, cementing yet another milestone for the sport in the country.

Going to the match, Aiden Markram’s boys were riding the crest of the wave after their swashbuckling display ruthlessly cut down minnows Canada to size with a 57-run rout.

Canada, one of the associate nations, came as the dark horse with possibilities of an upset not entirely ruled out after the scare Nepal gave England in a group C clash.

But the Proteas put the Canadians in their place to get off to a winning start.

Afghanistan came up short against New Zealand in their opener, fuelling their desperation to get back to winning ways.

But David Miller allayed any fears of the unknown factor influencing the game, insisting the Afghanistan players were known to the Proteas, having played with and against them.

But Miller forgot to mention that the Proteas players were also not a closed book to Afghanistan, although no-one could have predicted that the clash at Ahmedabad would erupt into a nail-biting and historic showpiece.

The two sides were tied at 187 runs each, needing a Super over to determine the winner after Proteas pace bowler Kagiso Rabada bowled one wide and two no-balls, offering Afghanistan hope.

But the sides were still even after the first Super over, forcing the match to the second one.

The Proteas finally prevailed by four runs to register their second win ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

It was the first time two Super overs were used to determine a T20 World Cup game and it could not have featured a more deserving nation than SA.

The country has always been the fulcrum of the tournament since it hosted the inaugural one in 2007, won by India.

With a chokers tag hovering over them, the Proteas are arguably the most dramatic team in the history of the showpiece.

From the agonising loss in the previous tournament final against India in Bridgetown, when Virat Kohli played a big role in the end result, the Proteas have seen it all.

Fortunately this time they were on the winning end, but more drama is expected as the tournament progresses.

As Ryan Rickelton said, Rabada’s debacle will have to be put behind them as they plot their way forward.

As they say, they win as a team and lose as one.