EDITORIAL | Dreams being destroyed by neglect of sports facilities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ongoing destruction of public infrastructure in Buffalo City Metro is no longer just an inconvenience — it is a direct threat to public safety, community development and dignity.

Over the years, the Dispatch has documented a litany of destruction of public infrastructure in the metro.

Last week, its impact was felt during interschools’ athletics competitions at the United Cricket Club field in Buffalo Flats.

While some teachers described the event as successful, the condition of the facilities remained a concern due to years of vandalism, infrastructure damage and theft.

More than 200 primary school pupils competing on that day had the horror of sharing one toilet.

This is heartbreaking. It did not only strip the children of their dignity but also exposed them to health hazards.

The targeting of sporting infrastructure in Buffalo Flats has been ongoing.

In 2020, thieves were caught on camera stripping astro-turf from a sports field in the area.

In 2022, bowling and cricket facilities were left gutted, with metal fencing, toilets and fittings removed.

Our province is well-known for producing great sports stars who have gone all the way to represent the country with aplomb.

And there is no better way to nurture the talent than at a tender age.

But how then will that be achieved when facilities are being destroyed?

We must understand that sport is more than recreation.

It is a pathway out of poverty for many people, a tool for youth development, a crime-prevention mechanism and a source of community pride.

In a nutshell, through community sports facilities we are enhancing youth development and social cohesion.

What a few selfish individuals involved in vandalism and theft don’t realise is that they are destroying all these bricks meant for the betterment of our communities.

Buffalo City Metro says it remains committed, and rightfully so, to the development, maintenance and protection of community sports infrastructure.

It has deployed municipal security personnel at selected high-risk facilities and is working with law enforcement agencies to curb theft and vandalism.

In addition, perimeter fencing and improved access control at priority sites have been done.

These measures are well and good. However, it would be naive to think that the municipality can win this war alone.

It needs every one of us to come on board. Those engaged in vandalism do not eat the materials pilfered from our sports facilities.

There is a market somewhere and as long as that part is not plugged off, vandalism will not stop.

Collectively, we can draw a line in the sand and stop this social crisis unfolding before us in slow motion.

If we continue to neglect our sports facilities, we are not only allowing deviants to destroy our infrastructure; we are dismantling the dreams built upon it.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch