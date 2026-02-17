LETTER | Farmers need funds to hit stocktheft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emerging farmers struggle to enter markets, and on top of this we suffer livestock theft and theft of our crops, says the writer.

After 30 years of democracy our farming funding model needs an urgent change.

A commission of inquiry in this regard may be of real help if our government is serious about uplifting emerging black farmers.

Banks and financial institutions could follow suit in funding farmers.

So far we have not seen the government do much to help, in fact more often they turn a blind eye.

Sometimes it even looks like police officers and lawyers are colluding with criminals in the courts of law.

Why?

We brand our livestock and yet the government issues only short notices when they find stolen livestock or when they put livestock on auction.

Could a commission of inquiry assist in finding out where these animals end up?

Such a commission could look at how and where stock thieves hide our livestock and investigate any government officials who suddenly have huge herds in a short space of time.

These investigations should not rule out churches, schools, butcheries, street vendors and home gathering organisers, as these thieves sell to all of them.

Failing this, farmers are beginning to feel the best solution may be to organise ourselves and militarise our approach against livestock theft.

As farmers we seek to ensure food security for the whole country and beyond.

So we need to be guaranteed protection by our government, and this includes heavy sentences for those who are caught and successfully prosecuted.

How about allocating the kind of money that was used to bail out SAA and Eskom? Billions have gone to waste there. — Anonymous, via email