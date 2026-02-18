DIALOGUES | Will SA ever overcome grip of crime and moral collapse?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

08 January 2026.ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing residents of Boitekong in Rustenburg where he also cut a cake in celebration of the 114th birth day of the ANC.The main celebrations will be take place at moruleng stadium where the president will deliver the keynote address. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Crime is the common thread that has collapsed our entire social system.

It has paralysed service delivery, eroded trust and stripped away our sense of community.

We are trapped in a cycle of fear and decay.

In my hopeful naivety, I still wonder: is there time to fix it and reclaim our country from the grip of crime and moral collapse?

This piece is inspired by the ANC’s traditional January 8th Statement, presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Coming from the leader of government, this statement is crucial as it spells out the line of march, setting the tone and direction for 2026.

As a precursor to the state of the nation address, it allows us to peep inside the mind and heart of his organisation, forming the basis of our operational plan.

It would be naïve for us to ignore it — whether ANC members or not. This statement addresses all of us.

This year’s statement comes at a particularly critical time for both brand ANC and brand Ramaphosa: a time characterised by an all‑time trust deficit.

Citizens are restless, disillusioned and angry.

A mere picture of a government official on social media attracts insults and unprintable comments.

How did we get here? Have things been allowed to run unchecked for too long?

The perception that the government has turned its back on its own citizens in favour of undocumented foreigners has deepened the alienation.

Whether perception or reality, the effect is the same: South Africans feel abandoned, unheard and unprotected.

Without trust, even the noblest calls for transformation risk falling on deaf ears.

Crime has become the enemy of the people. It thwarts service delivery, robs us of dignity and undermines every effort to deliver a better life for all.

Criminals enjoy a free‑for‑all, seemingly unchecked by the security cluster.

There is now a mafia for every sector of the economy: construction mafia, water mafia, tender mafia, and medicine mafias who steal medicines from public health facilities, often working with insiders who lack a conscience, property hijacking mafia.

Banks, once respected as safe places to keep money, are no longer trusted as people’s accounts are reportedly debited for non‑existent debts.

The impact is everywhere: clinics vandalised to the point of closure, schools looted of catering equipment meant to feed poor pupils and worshippers attacked inside the house of the Lord.

Commercial vehicles are robbed, drivers harmed or killed, and youngsters who should be at school roam the streets, gun‑toting, terrorising communities.

This paralysis undermines the president’s call for transformation, because no economy can thrive, no municipality can be fixed, and no community can flourish while crime reigns supreme.

Beyond crime lies a deeper crisis — the collapse of communal living, the erosion of our deep sense of community.

There was a time when neighbours would not hesitate to intervene to stop a street fight, when elder members of the community would step in to broker peace among warring families.

That spirit of ubuntu — of shared responsibility, respect and compassion — held our communities together even in difficult times.

Today, it feels lost. Instead of intervening, people stand by as spectators, sometimes even finding entertainment in conflict.

Worse still, when it comes to gender‑based violence, the refrain is often “It’s none of our business” or “Bayazana, asizingeni.”

This collapse of communal living is as destructive as crime itself.

Without a revival of ubuntu, shared values and compassion, no amount of policy reform will succeed.

The fixing must therefore be about more than infrastructure and governance; it must be about restoring our moral compass and rebuilding the bonds of community.

This year marks 30 years since the adoption of our humane‑oriented constitution.

It was meant to be a shield for dignity and justice.

Yet citizens are asking: has this very constitution been hijacked for abuse against us?

Undocumented foreigners use it to make demands on the government, while citizens feel chained in their own country. This tension cannot be ignored.

If the constitution is to remain a living document, then this milestone must be an opportunity to comb through it with a fine comb — to correct, rethink and reverse where necessary, based on the lessons of the past three decades.

The constitution must serve South Africans first, while still upholding the values of humanity and justice.

Otherwise, it risks becoming a source of alienation rather than empowerment.

Government rises and falls at the local level. Municipalities are the frontline of service delivery, the place where citizens experience government most directly.

Yet failures, corruption and inefficiency have eroded trust at this level.

The president has called for decisive action to fix municipalities.

This is urgent. But fixing cannot be a slogan; it must be an executable plan that identifies weaknesses, ensures accountability and brings citizens on board.

Without clarity, the call risks becoming empty. With clarity, it can become the turning point for rebuilding trust.

In the name of active citizenship, we must rise above apathy, anger and disillusionment.

We must re-energise our patriotism and rally around this powerful theme — rebuilding, transforming and reclaiming our future, one municipality at a time.

The National Dialogue the president launched in 2025 must be strategically curated so that communities are given their voice back and reminded of their role in rebuilding our beautiful, ailing country.

Citizens must be empowered to speak, to act and to hold leaders accountable without fear of reprisal.

Part of the fixing must also address the plight of our out‑of‑school, out‑of‑work youths.

Idle hands are being weaponised by crime.

We need facilities, programmes and opportunities that reclaim our young people, give them purpose and channel their energy into constructive nation‑building.

Mr President, as chief messenger of the ANC’s January 8th Statement, you have declared 2026 the “Year of Decisive Action to Fix Local Government and Transform the Economy”.

This call is noble and welcome, but it comes at a time of unprecedented distrust.

Citizens are yearning not for promises but for clarity, courage and concrete steps. The time has come to crack the whip.

In your upcoming state of the nation address, we hope you will drill down, share your own analysis and give us clear directives.

How will municipalities be fixed? How will crime be confronted? How will the constitution be reviewed to serve citizens first?

How will ubuntu, shared values, respect and compassion be restored?

These are the questions that weigh heavily on us, the masses.

Fellow South Africans, let us not be sitting ducks, paralysed by the situation.

Being angry and disillusioned will not assist us or generations to come.

When opportunities are availed, let us be active, constructive and united.

Crime thrives when citizens retreat, it is defeated when citizens unite.

Trust can be rebuilt if decisive action is matched with transparency, accountability and a genuine commitment to South Africans first.

I fully support the president’s call — albeit a bit late. But late action is better than no action.

The future will not be written by spectators, but by citizens who act with courage and responsibility.

Mandisa Titi is a communications and sociology major with vast experience in broadcasting, marketing and government communications

