SA lacks ideas-driven leaders who can turn country around

The developmental imperative is to train people to generate and test ideas, express those ideas clearly, and then execute them consistently.

This is the whole objective of a national imperative for development.

This is not an approach that requires genius. In fact, all it requires is a proper appreciation of its simplicity.

To learn it is simple in that it has been done before, and anyone could simply copy it and apply it in their own country.

Several countries in Southeast Asia have done so, with China the current darling, shaping up to soon be the most powerful economy in the world.

What must not be missed though is that the copied fundamentals must be adopted to specific local environments.

The real spoiler though is that this beautiful and simple approach requires people who are already trained to generate and test ideas, express those ideas clearly, and then execute consistently.

However, there are not enough people in SA who are trained to do this.

Our education system produces very few.

Instead, it seems to destroy the very natural inclination of children to be trained like this.

Even our private sector industry training is producing very few of these people and many relocate to developed economies.

The rarity of people who are trained like this is evident at leadership level.

The current political system is built to destroy any traces of this approach in political leadership.

In fact, it is a system that promotes people who can neither generate nor test ideas. They are driven exclusively by narrative and ideology.

It glorifies people who cannot express ideas clearly but instead thrive on populist promises.

It enriches people who cannot execute, mainly because they have not been trained to do so.

Instead, they must pretend to be doing something they do not know how to do for as long as possible.

The overarching requirement for brutal honesty simply discounts the current political elite from this approach even further.

To wait for this generation of political leaders to lead us towards a society that aggressively trains its people to generate and test ideas, to express them clearly and to execute consistently, is suicide. They simply do not possess this ability.

It is time we acknowledged that we need help from people who have walked this path and who will help us shorten the time to train a new generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, academics, and the “up-and-coming”.

We might need to take a serious dose of humility and accept that we need help, but in the end, we will become the people we must become to turn SA around.

We will need to pay for the service. We might need to hire top trainers to run targeted vocational training programmes in energy, mining, manufacturing, and future oriented state-led infrastructure development.

Intertwine this into an ecosystem with invited top tech companies and future-oriented manufacturers under politically stable and profitable conditions.

Ease up on our hard approach towards transformation and allow skills transfer to occur organically over time, in an organised and measurable way.

Our current transformation approach tends to produce state beneficiaries instead of 21st century businesses.

Our target should be to ensure that the services of the emerging economy are consumed mostly by private firms, citizens and the global market.

Luckily, we have some solid and unique advantages.

SA has some of the richest mineral deposits in the world.

Some of the minerals required by the fast-growing global tech and green energy industries are found in great quantities here.

Several experts are pointing to signs that we are at the beginning of another commodity boom.

Our ability to capture this boom will facilitate the growth of our economy.

If we capture the boom, the revenues generated could be invested in massive training programmes, transforming enough people into masters of the new tech-heavy global economy.

“It looks like we’re in for a strong performance in commodities across the world, but under current circumstances we will not be able to fully grasp the opportunity.”

Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum said this while pointing out the risk of SA missing the emerging commodity boom.

Dunne seemed confounded by how our government is completely hamstrung in the face of such a massive opportunity.

What he might have forgotten is that our leaders are not trained in execution nor the management of its unique requirements.

While Ramaphosa touched on the promise of a commodity boom in his state of the nation address, only execution will demonstrate his resolve.