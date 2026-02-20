President’s directive on foreign nationals is clear, but will it be put into practice?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When President Cyril Ramaphosa rose to deliver the State of the Nation address (Sona) in Cape Town last Thursday, few remarks landed with as much weight as those directed at the treatment of foreign nationals.

His words were unambiguous: “We will not tolerate violence and acts of lawlessness directed at foreign nationals.

“No foreign national should be unlawfully barred from accessing public facilities, including health facilities and schools.”

For those who follow constitutional jurisprudence, the statement was not merely political rhetoric. It was a reaffirmation of a legal order that has resisted the impulse to condition basic human rights on citizenship.

It was also a reference to a body of case law that has built a firewall against xenophobic exclusion, chief among them the Constitutional Court’s judgment in Khosa and others v minister of social development and others.

That case, decided in 2004, involved a challenge by Mozambican permanent residents denied social grants under legislation, restricting such benefits to citizens. The court found the exclusion unconstitutional.

It held that the right to social security, enshrined in section 27 of the constitution, was not confined to citizens.

To deny permanent residents access to these basic supports was to deny them their dignity and entrench unjustifiable differentiation.

The reasoning in Khosa has travelled. It has been cited in matters involving access to healthcare, housing, and education.

While the judgment dealt specifically with permanent residents, its logic resists tidy limitation.

If the constitution speaks of “everyone” in provisions that matter most (dignity, equality, life, healthcare, basic education) then the burden falls on the state to justify exclusion, not on the individual to prove belonging.

This is the jurisprudential backdrop against which the president’s address must be understood.

The prohibition on barring foreign nationals from public facilities is not executive grace. It is a constitutional command.

Section 7(1) declares that the Bill of Rights “enshrines the rights of all people in our country”.

The phrasing was deliberate — it protects everyone within SA’s territorial jurisdiction. When a clinic turns away a pregnant woman because she lacks a South African identity document, it violates section 27 (access to healthcare), section 10 (dignity), and section 9 (equality).

The same applies to schools. Section 29(1) provides that everyone has the right to a basic education an immediate and unqualified right, not contingent on a child’s immigration status.

Yet these violations persist. They persist because of administrative confusion, resource constraints, and a deeper social pathology that regards foreign nationals as undeserving of constitutional protections.

The president’s address was an intervention against that pathology. But law does not enforce itself.

The case was brought by Mozambican permanent residents who had lived in South Africa for years, contributed to the economy, and paid taxes. When denied social grants under the Social Assistance Act, they challenged the citizenship requirement.

In a unanimous judgment, the Constitutional Court held that the requirement constituted unfair discrimination under section 9(3) and infringed the right to social security under section 27(1)(c).

The state’s argument that extending grants would impose an undue financial burden was unpersuasive. Resource considerations could not justify excluding a vulnerable group from poverty-alleviation mechanisms.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro wrote that the constitution “contemplates that all permanent residents are part of the South African society”.

To exclude them was to “relegate them to the margins of society and deprive them of what may be regarded as the most basic provision necessary for a life of dignity”.

That phrase “a life of dignity” ties the Khosa case to the president’s remarks.

When foreign nationals are denied healthcare or education, what is denied is not merely a service, but the recognition of their humanity and the promise of the constitution.

For all the clarity of the constitution and the firmness of the courts, the gap between law and practice remains wide.

Civil society regularly documents cases of foreign nationals unlawfully refused admission to public health facilities.

Some are asked for documents they do not possess; others are turned away without explanation.

The pattern repeats in education. Schools have adopted informal policies requiring identity documents that foreign nationals cannot provide, or principals have imposed barriers with no basis in law.

These practices are not merely unlawful, they are short-sighted.

Denying children education entrenches poverty and fuels marginalisation.

Denying adults healthcare drives untreated illness into emergency wards and compromises public health for all.

The president’s address was therefore a directive to the public service — unlawful exclusion will not be tolerated.

The question is whether that directive will be translated into accountability.

The Khosa judgment is now more than two decades old. Yet the principle for which the applicants fought remains contested.

Rights are not self-executing. They require constant maintenance, constant vigilance and constant reaffirmation.

The president’s Sona was one such moment of reaffirmation — a reminder that the constitution does not belong to citizens alone, but to everyone who lives under its protection.

Xolisa Faku is a legal practitioner and a doctorate candidate. He writes in his personal capacity