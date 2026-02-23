EDITORIAL | Instead of fighting medico-legal claims improve quality of healthcare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape department of health is set to approach the Constitutional Court for a ruling on whether it should pay multibillion-rand medico-legal claims.

The issue of medical negligence has plagued the Eastern Cape health department for many years. Its contingent liability stands at more than R40bn.

The department has admitted it settled claims totalling R3.462bn between 2014 and 2020.

In 2021 alone, it paid out almost R1bn and had a budget deficit of more than R4bn.

Most of these cases concern medical negligence during childbirth, resulting in children being born with cerebral palsy and other complications.

The biggest cost driver in these damages awards is the future medical and general care of these children who will, for their entire lives, require medical procedures, occasional hospital care, intensive physical, occupational and other therapy, medicines, and so forth.

This can amount to millions of rand over their lifespan.

The department has argued in recent medical negligence claims that it can, at its public hospitals, offer the required care in kind.

In other words, it undertakes to provide the specialised care these children will need for the rest of their lives instead of the parent being paid out a huge amount for future private care.

The Eastern Cape high courts initially balked at this but have since been persuaded that it is the only course to be followed.

The department has argued that the medical negligence claims are not budgeted for and take millions away from its other programmes, compromising its ability to deliver on its constitutional mandate of providing free healthcare to all.

And so, the Bhisho high court “developed” the common law with reference to the law of damages which requires a “once-and-for-all” lump sum payment for damages proved.

That court said that where the health department could show it was able to provide the future medical services needed for the disabled child, it need not pay the exorbitant amounts for future medical expenses.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) disagreed. It effectively found the court had gone too far. It hadn’t developed the common law, it had structurally reformed the law of damages and in so doing had strayed into the legislature’s function.

It said courts should apply the law through the lens of the constitution and not seek to develop it to fix a government department’s self-created problems.

It found the department’s inability to carry out its constitutional mandate was not because of paying out large damages claims but rather because of performance weaknesses and financial mismanagement.

Though the department is taking the SCA’s decision on appeal to the constitutional court, it needs to do some serious introspection with regard to the SCA judgment.

The answer to its budgetary problems may not lie in being excused from the consequence of its medical negligence, but in ensuring it improves its quality of healthcare so medical negligence is an exception rather the rule.

