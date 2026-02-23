Ending school absenteeism linked to a lack of resources for menstruation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Social Development department is distributing sanitary pads to more than 269,000 schoolgirls in quintile 1 to 3 schools across our province.

This effort is not merely a logistical undertaking; it is a commitment to promoting menstrual health and ensuring that our young girls can attend school without the barriers often imposed by menstruation. This initiative, which targets learners in special schools and farm schools, represents an investment of more than R37m annually, reflecting our dedication to the well-being and education of our youth.

Menstrual health is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of public health and education. For many young girls, the onset of menstruation can be a source of anxiety and shame, particularly when access to sanitary products is limited. Inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products can lead to school absenteeism, with some girls missing up to a week of school each month.

This not only affects their academic performance but can also have long-term implications for their futures. The provision of sanitary pads is a step towards dismantling these barriers and fostering an environment where all learners can thrive.

The initiative is particularly significant in the context of the Eastern Cape, where socioeconomic challenges persist. Many families in quintile 1 to 3 schools struggle to afford basic necessities, including sanitary products. By providing free sanitary pads, we are alleviating some of the financial burdens faced by these families, allowing them to redirect their resources towards other essential needs. This initiative underscores our commitment to social equity, ensuring that no girl is left behind due to circumstances beyond her control.

Moreover, this programme is designed with inclusivity in mind. The department recognises that pupils in special schools, as well as those in farm schools, often face unique challenges. By extending the reach to these vulnerable groups, the department is affirming the principle that every girl, regardless of her circumstances, deserves access to menstrual hygiene products. This inclusivity is not just a moral imperative; it is essential for fostering a culture of understanding and support around menstrual health.

Education is a powerful tool for social change, and ensuring that girls can attend school without interruption is vital for their development. The effects of this initiative extend beyond the immediate provision of sanitary pads. By creating a supportive environment where menstrual health is openly discussed, we are helping to break the stigma associated with menstruation. This cultural shift is essential for promoting gender equality and empowering young women to take charge of their health.

However, the department’s commitment does not end with the distribution of sanitary pads. It is also focusing on education and awareness campaigns to complement this initiative. It is crucial that young girls understand their bodies, menstrual health and the importance of hygiene. The department will work closely with schools, educators and parents to provide comprehensive menstrual health education, ensuring that pupils are equipped with the knowledge they need to manage their menstrual health confidently.

The Eastern Cape department of social development is not alone in this effort. It is collaborating with various stakeholders, including nongovernmental organisations, community groups and the private sector, to maximise the effect of the initiative. By working together, we can create a holistic support system for our young girls, addressing not only their immediate needs but also the broader societal issues that contribute to menstrual health challenges.

As we embark on this important journey, I urge everyone — parents, educators and community members — to join us in advocating for menstrual health. Conversations about menstruation should be normalised, allowing our girls to feel supported and empowered. Let us work together to create a culture where menstruation is not a taboo subject but a natural part of life that is met with understanding and care.

The distribution of sanitary pads is a significant step toward promoting menstrual health and improving school attendance. This initiative embodies our commitment to social justice, equity and the empowerment of young women.

As we invest in the health and education of our girls, we are not only shaping their futures but also contributing to the broader goal of building a more equitable and prosperous society for all. Together, let us ensure that every girl has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

• Fanta is the MEC for social development in the Eastern Cape