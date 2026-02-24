From pulpit to prison: addressing the perceived invulnerability of leaders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is often posited that there are three destinations humanity instinctively seeks to avoid: the hospital, the prison, and the graveyard.

While health and mortality are universal vulnerabilities, the prospect of incarceration is frequently viewed as a distant impossibility by those in positions of authority.

However, recent SA history marked by the imprisonment of dignitaries, a former president, and cabinet ministers demonstrates that no individual is immune to the reach of the justice system.

Increasingly, we are seeing a prevalence of ordained clergy, including pastors, ministers, and bishops, within the penal system.

The impetus for this discussion stems from a research hypothesis proposed by a student under my supervision, who suggested that nearly every correctional facility houses religious leaders incarcerated for serious offences such as rape, murder, and theft.

My professional observations corroborate this troubling trend.

While institutional protocols limit the extent of my disclosures, it is evident that if the prison system can claim those perceived as moral arbiters, the risk of legal descent is a reality for all.

A significant barrier to addressing this issue is the prevailing sense of exceptionalism among active clergy.

There is a tendency to view incarcerated ministers as a separate, deviant class, rather than as peers who have succumbed to specific pressures or systemic gaps.

Research proposes a paradigm shift: the facilitation of a consultative conference between active religious practitioners and their incarcerated counterparts.

The objective is not to litigate past crimes, but to engage in an honest dialogue centered on a singular inquiry: “What were the specific circumstances and turning points that led to your incarceration?”

Such an initiative aims to identify the “blind spots” in modern ministry and establish preventative measures.

Preliminary interviews regarding this proposal have met with resistance; some clergy rejected the idea of fellowship with prisoners, maintaining a moral hierarchy.

By learning from the lived experiences of the fallen, the religious community can begin to bridge the gaps in accountability and professional ethics.

The refusal of the ordained clergy to engage with the lived experiences and failures of their incarcerated peers suggests a systemic vulnerability.

If the religious community continues to reject these lessons, it lends significant weight to the hypothesis that no correctional facility in SA will ever be without an incarcerated pastor.

A poignant example of this reality emerged during our interviews.

One formerly high-ranking cleric reflected on his fall from grace and ending up in prison, stating: “I operated under the illusion that I was fundamentally different — set aside and consecrated.

“I believed God was obligated to shield me from any form of public embarrassment.

“I eventually realised that God is not a peer, but a Sovereign; being ordained does not grant immunity from human temptation.”

His testimony highlights a critical psychological barrier: the failure to acknowledge that humanity precedes ordination.

Specifically, he noted that male clergy remain men subject to the same biological and psychological impulses as any other, suggesting that even those in holy office possess the potential for grave misconduct, including sexual violence.

The primary adversary is often the mind, which, if left unchecked by self-awareness and accountability, becomes the very vehicle that leads a practitioner to prison.

The religious community should adopt the wisdom of the proverb: “When you see a good deed, emulate it; when you see a transgression, examine yourself.”

To ignore the mistakes of others is to remain blind to one’s own proximity to the same fate.

SA’s ecclesiastical landscape has recently been marred by the high-profile incarceration of prominent religious leaders, with research indicating that sexual offences, particularly rape, are disproportionately prevalent among imprisoned clergy.

To address this crisis, research proposes the following professional and ethical considerations.

Recognition of human fallibility. Clergy members frequently operate under a “halo effect,” mistakenly believing that ordination provides immunity from primal impulses.

However, acknowledging the latent capacity for misconduct is a prerequisite for maintaining professional boundaries.

Preventative self-regulation. If emerging clergy proactively confront the reality of their own human fragility, they are more likely to implement rigorous personal and professional safeguards.

The primacy of accountability. The mind remains the primary site of both moral governance and potential transgression.

Without a conscious awareness that humanity precedes holiness, the transition from the pulpit to the prison cell becomes a recurring systemic risk.

By integrating these psychological and ethical reflections into ministerial training, the religious community can move towards a model of “conscious ministry” that prioritises the safety of the vulnerable over the perceived invulnerability of the leader.

Dr Rev Mzukisi Faleni is a theologian and academic