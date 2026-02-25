Digital skills training, fibre rollout can reshape job landscape for EC youth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape stands at a crossroads. With one of the highest unemployment rates in SA, hovering persistently above 40% and with the majority of those without work being young people from rural and underserved communities, the province desperately needs fresh thinking about how its people can participate in the economy of the future.

The good news is that the tools, the partnerships, and the strategic vision already exist in embryonic form across the province, and what is needed now is the political will and coordinated effort to scale them into something truly transformative.

A recent study conducted by Mweb across more than 40,000 digitally active South Africans paints a compelling picture of how the world of work has fundamentally shifted since the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices, schools, and entire industries online almost overnight.

The study found that 54% of respondents use the internet to work from home, and that four in 10 households with fibre believe it has made them more productive and improved their remote working experience.

Perhaps most tellingly, one in four respondents were unemployed, and of those, 43% were youth aged 18 to 34.

For these young people, hybrid and remote work opens up countless new opportunities because they are no longer limited geographically.

This is a finding that should electrify policymakers in the Eastern Cape, where distance from major economic centres has long been a barrier to employment.

Consider what this means practically for a young person in Mthatha, Komani, or Lusikisiki.

If they possess the right digital skills, a reliable internet connection, and access to the necessary tools, they can work as a graphic designer for a company in Johannesburg, provide customer service for a business process outsourcing firm based in Cape Town, develop software for an international client, tutor students online, create content, or run an e-commerce business from their home.

The Mweb study estimates that more than 350,000 freelancers were working remotely in SA in 2024, many of them dependent on fibre connectivity.

The gig economy, characterised by short-term contracts and freelance work mediated by digital platforms, is not a distant aspiration but a present reality that Eastern Cape youth can and must be equipped to enter.

The critical question, then, is how we bridge the gap between this opportunity and the lived reality of young people in our province who lack both the skills and the infrastructure to participate.

This is where government entities and strategic partnerships become indispensable.

The National Electronic Media Institute of SA (Nemisa) already has a meaningful footprint in the Eastern Cape through its e-Skills CoLab housed at Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Potsdam Campus.

This CoLab, which focuses specifically on ICT for rural development, has been operating for years and has built a track record of delivering digital skills training across the province.

It represents exactly the kind of institution that should be receiving dramatically increased investment and attention.

The partnership between Nemisa, WSU, the Eastern Cape Provincial government, Microsoft SA, the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council, and Afrika Tikkun that launched the Digital Skills Virtual Innovation Hub was a pioneering step, bringing together training in everything from basic digital literacy to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science.

Representatives from WSU were trained through Microsoft’s AI University Programme to pass on the skills employers need, teaching young graduates to explore, transform, model, and visualise data.

This is precisely the kind of pipeline that needs to be widened and deepened.

More recently, Vodacom partnered with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation to roll out its Digital Skills Hub in the province, offering training through platforms including AWS Educate, Microsoft, and Skillsoft, covering cloud fundamentals, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

These are not abstract academic exercises but pathways to real employment in a global digital economy that the International Finance Corporation estimates will require more than 230 million digitally skilled workers across Africa by 2030.

The Eastern Cape premier himself has positioned the digital economy alongside agriculture, manufacturing, the oceans economy, and tourism as one of five key frontiers to drive growth in the province.

This is the right framing, and it must now be matched with sustained execution.

The Oceans Economy, in particular, presents a remarkable convergence opportunity for digital skills and economic development in the Eastern Cape.

With 800km of coastline and three strategic ports at East London, Gqeberha, and Ngqura, the Eastern Cape is positioning itself as SA’s maritime logistics hub.

But here is the crucial link that is often missed in policy discussions: the oceans economy of the future is not just about ships and fish.

It is about data analytics for maritime logistics, remote monitoring of aquaculture operations, digital platforms for coastal tourism, cyber security for port operations, artificial intelligence for environmental monitoring, and e-commerce for fishing communities to access markets directly.

Every one of these functions requires digitally skilled young people, and every one of them can be performed remotely or in a hybrid arrangement from towns across the Eastern Cape.

What we need now is a coordinated provincial digital skills strategy that connects the dots between these existing initiatives and the emerging economic opportunities.

First, the fibre rollout across the Eastern Cape must be accelerated and treated as essential economic infrastructure, not a luxury.

The Mweb study makes clear that nearly a fifth of South Africans without fibre are constantly topping up mobile data to work remotely, an expensive and unsustainable approach that effectively excludes the poor.

Second, the CoLab at WSU should be resourced to become a provincial centre of excellence, not just for training but for matching digitally skilled youth with remote work opportunities, freelance platforms, and the growing needs of the oceans economy value chain.

Third, the province should actively court business process outsourcing and technology companies to establish satellite operations in Eastern Cape towns, leveraging the lower cost of living and the growing pool of digitally trained talent.

The semigration trend identified in the Mweb study, where remote workers are relocating from congested metros to smaller towns, should be actively encouraged through incentives and infrastructure investment.

Fourth, and perhaps most importantly, we must rethink our education pipeline from the ground up.

The Digital Schools Initiative that trained teachers and grade 10 pupils in selected Eastern Cape schools needs to be expanded province-wide.

Young people must encounter digital skills training not as an add-on but as a core component of their education from secondary school onwards.

The province’s TVET colleges should be integrated into the Nemisa training ecosystem, offering industry-recognised certifications in cloud computing, data analytics, cyber security, and software development that lead directly to employment or self-employment in the digital economy.

The beauty of the new world of work is that it democratises opportunity.

A young woman in Cofimvaba with a laptop, a fibre connection, and a certification in cloud computing can compete for the same freelance contract as someone in Sandton.

A young man in Port St Johns trained in data analytics can support the oceans economy’s logistics operations without ever leaving his community.

This is not utopian thinking. It is happening already in pockets across the province and across the country.

The task before us is to make it happen at scale, systematically, and with the full weight of government support behind it.

The Eastern Cape has the institutions, the partnerships, and the strategic economic assets to lead SA in demonstrating how digital skills can unlock a new economy for its youth.

What remains is the urgency and the coordination to make it so.

Dr Ayanda Madyibi is an information and digital technology specialist at Ecsecc, an entity of the Eastern Cape Office of the Premier, writing in his capacity.

