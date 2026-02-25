OPINION| Leadership, accountability and urgency needed to address Eastern Cape’s problems

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The past 12 months have been a difficult period for the people of the Eastern Cape.

In April 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa was very critical of governance and service delivery in the province, citing entrenched mismanagement, corruption and crumbling infrastructure as problematic.

He spoke about people crossing rivers in drums because of a lack of bridges, about people drinking from rivers because access to piped water remains a dream, and about 70% of our roads being in poor condition.

He also noted that the 2023/2024 auditor-general report flagged the Eastern Cape for R197m in financial losses.

Catastrophic floods hit us in June, claiming more than 100 lives and exposing significant gaps in early warning systems and years of neglected infrastructure.

In the same month, the Human Rights Commission declared child malnutrition a provincial disaster after 70 children died of malnutrition.

In February, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed that the unemployment rate has increased to 42.5%, with the expanded unemployment rate increasing to 51.4%.

In the past year, 79,000 people lost their jobs, and 32,000 in the last quarter alone.

In the rural Eastern Cape, three out of five people cannot find a job.

In April, the US’s announcement of a 25% automotive tariff was a devastating blow, especially in a province where the automotive manufacturing and supporting sectors are the biggest drivers of our economy.

Last week, the crime stats revealed that people are more likely to be murdered or raped in the Eastern Cape than anywhere else in SA.

The people’s priorities are simple. Do you have an income? Do I feel safe? Do I have access to basic services such as water, electricity, sanitation and roads? Can I access quality health care?

Do my children have access to a safe and conducive learning environment?

Does the government effectively protect society’s most vulnerable?

These are the real measures of dignity and hope.

Unfortunately, across nearly all of these measures, the Eastern Cape is moving in the wrong direction.

The province’s economic crisis must dominate this year’s state of the province (Sopa).

Unemployment has reached catastrophic levels, stripping families not only of income but of dignity and opportunity.

The collapse of the labour market is not accidental.

Poor governance, failing municipal services, limited economic diversification and pressure on the automotive sector have conspired to devastate the province’s economic foundation.

The government must commit to restoring service delivery not only in our local municipalities but also in our metros, which serve as engines of growth.

The province must actively participate in the activation of an Automotive Sector Recovery Strategy and have a seat at the table in terms of the reform of urgent and critical automotive policy.

Economic recovery is impossible without functioning municipalities.

According to the auditor-general, 16 of the province’s 39 municipalities are in distress.

The provincial road network alone faces a R30bn maintenance backlog.

Meanwhile, R336m in grant funding allocated for road maintenance went unspent.

The government must intervene decisively and support distressed municipalities, enforce consequence management, and ensure grant funding is fully utilised.

Violent crime has become deeply entrenched, while organised syndicates are expanding their reach across communities.

The immediate establishment of a 24-hour Joint Operations Centre in Nelson Mandela Bay, increased investment in technology-driven policing, and strengthened crime intelligence and anti-gang resources are essential steps that must be implemented if the government is serious about restoring safety.

Too many residents fear public hospitals. Public health care in the Eastern Cape has reached a breaking point.

Financial recovery plans have failed, mental health reforms recommended as far back as 2018 remain unimplemented, and staff shortages have crippled decentralised clinic services.

Placing the provincial health department under administration must be considered urgently.

Schools across the province face a staggering R72bn infrastructure backlog.

Overcrowded classrooms and unsafe facilities undermine learning and rob pupils of opportunity.

The government must implement a credible maintenance strategy and blacklist non-performing and poor-performing contractors that continue to waste public funds on incomplete or delayed projects.

Rising poverty has placed an enormous strain on the social safety net.

Social development offices are closing, social workers are overwhelmed, and a single rehabilitation centre serves the entire province despite rising substance abuse challenges.

An increased financial commitment to social services is urgently required.

The people of this province do not expect perfection, they do not hope for miracles — but they do expect leadership, accountability and urgency.

Will the premier be 100% honest about the challenges faced by the Eastern Cape?

It is only then that we can put strategies in motion to address these issues and build a meaningful life of hope and dignity for the people of the Eastern Cape.