New thinking required in addressing SA’s economic challenges

An executive government’s legislative agenda, accomplishments and policy roadmap for the next session are outlined in the president’s state of the nation address (Sona).

This is followed by addresses in provincial legislatures.

We must examine the existing state of the economy and growth issues to properly evaluate government priorities that come out of these speeches.

This requires an economic analysis of SA from the perspective of the average citizen.

It is critical to have a comprehensive view of the past three decades of economic activity, employment rates and social services, as well as other variables.

Since the establishment of democracy, the SA economy has undergone significant changes, despite enduring the after-effects of economic sanctions during apartheid.

The average yearly growth of 3.3% for the next 20 years was indeed a significant improvement over the 1.4% average growth that was observed between 1980 and 1993.

In real terms, SA’s real GDP had increased by 31% on a per capita basis.

Since 1994, SA has experienced mainly four recessions, some of which were technical.

For the first time in 17 years because of the global financial crisis, the country entered a recession in 2008/2009.

In 2018, the country entered a technical recession due to 10 years of stagnation and allegations of state capture.

This phase was again followed by the pre- and post-recessions due to the Covid pandemic and its devastating effects.

Though the forecast economic growth of 1.4% to 1.9% makes the existing financial environment somewhat brighter, it is still far below the average growth rate of 4.3% in Sub-Saharan Africa.

On the other hand, there are other encouraging aspects.

Interest rates are steadily declining and inflation is under control.

Economic stability is essential for political stability in a nation.

A growing democracy like SA was trying to counteract many years of racial separation in industrial, territorial, administrative and residential spheres.

Unfortunately, policy shifts and other factors made this process difficult.

Thus it wasn’t just about implementing new monetary and fiscal policies; it was also about overcoming the backlog of purposeful exclusion of Africans in general and blacks in particular from economic activity.

Such circumstances prompted policies like Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) with a positive purpose.

Regretfully, the success of these policies may have been negatively affected by corrupt practices from some quarters.

These policies did not always help regular black South Africans.

During the same period, countries like China and India have maintained average economic growth rates exceeding 6%.

In an economy where per capita income is sharply declining and the industrial world is becoming more fragmented; the question is how SA can maintain its growth trajectory.

The nation’s problems include a mineral industry that is fighting to survive, growing inequality and a shifting political landscape that is slanted in favour of affluent people or institutions.

In this regard, other emerging markets going through comparable changes may find useful lessons from the Asian experience.

SA must concentrate on structural reforms that enhance the economy’s productivity and competitiveness.

In spite of significant investments in education and skills enhancement, the anticipated results are not being achieved.

Increased investment and the availability of skilled workers can greatly enhance economic growth.

Regrettably, securing investments is growing more challenging for all developing nations unless they yield to the political views and ideologies of their donors.

We might have disagreements in the way Sars collects tax, especially for workers in the middle and lower salary brackets.

However, its efficiency indicates numerous positive aspects.

The key question is: when one government agency performs its job exceedingly well, why do other departments that address unemployment fail so dismally?

Examining two recommendations made by the EU to member nations to address their 14.6% unemployment rate is intriguing.

The Youth Guarantee, which pledges that all young people under the age of 30 receive a job offer, opportunities for further education, or a traineeship within four months of losing their jobs or dropping out of school, was one of the EU’s initiatives to tackle youth unemployment.

Second, the European Solidarity Corps provides opportunities for youth to volunteer and work on projects relating to solidarity throughout Europe.

These policies are difficult to apply in Africa, but an alternative that considers the continent’s financial environment may be tried.

For decades, we have been making concerted efforts to stimulate the formal economy.

Regrettably, the informal economy is not adequately addressed.

If we had adequate mechanisms to monitor the vibrant economies in townships, the informal economy, which is estimated to be worth nearly R1-trillion, could rise significantly.

Novel strategies are needed to fortify the informal economy.

Access to finance is one of the most significant challenges.

Microfinance and community lending programmes can bridge the gap, allowing individuals to invest in their businesses.

Any nation attempting to handle its economic difficulties would greatly benefit from a special report from Euronews.com.

It claims that the 2020s saw a significant recovery in Spain’s economy, with labour reforms, lower energy costs and higher minimum wages driving 3.2% GDP growth in 2024.

The minimum wage (SMI) rose 61% between 2018 and 2025, increasing purchasing power, and they enacted drastic labour changes, such as reducing temporary contracts.

The discussions above are an attempt to initiate new thoughts to analyse our economic growth issues.

Addressing the shortcomings of previously adopted policy choices and their negative consequences on the economy is also crucial.

Anilkumar Kesava Pillai is an ANC MPL, whip of the education and agriculture portfolio committees at the Bhisho legislature, and a PEC member of the SACP (EC). He writes in his personal capacity.

