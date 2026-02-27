Soweto Derby piles pressure on wounded Chiefs, Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates take on rivals Kaizer Chiefs - this is the situation going into the latest edition. Both teams stumbled in their previous matches, sparking questions about whether the hype around the showdown is justified.

Orlando Pirates take on rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in yet another edition of the storied Soweto Derby.

The clash is generally regarded as one of the biggest soccer rivalries on the continent, with supporters from both clubs filling any venue regardless of the form of their teams.

Though the Soweto rivals are both still chasing league honours — Pirates are tied at the top of the table with Sundowns and Chiefs are fourth — the defeats have dampened the spirit ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Pirates suffered a 2-1 defeat to league title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, which reduced their points lead in the log. Then they were bundled out of the Nedbank Cup last 16 on penalties by second-tier outfit Casric Stars in the biggest upset of this season’s competition.

Chiefs are also wobbling after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek which eliminated them from the CAF Confederation Cup before being beaten by Stellenbosch FC by the same scoreline in a midweek league clash.

One staunch Pirates supporter was so gutted by the loss to Stars that he decided not to attend the derby. Tickets were sold out a while back.

Pirates supporters are desperately hoping for victory in the derby to make up for the disappointing losses which have piled pressure on coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

A Chiefs victory could even lead to calls for Ouaddou’s head — the Moroccan’s popularity at the club has not matched that of Spain’s Jose Riveiro, whom he replaced as coach.

This is even though Ouaddou has already brought two trophies to the club and is in the race for league honours.

For Chiefs, a defeat would have a lesser impact on interim co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze because the club’s lofty expectations were lowered after the departure of head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

But a loss would not endear the two musketeers to the Amakhosi faithful, and they could later find themselves skating on thin ice.

Youssef was aware of how fickle the team’s supporters were when he apologised for the Stellenbosch defeat.

While he may have been forgiven, he and Kaze will be under the microscope if they lose to Pirates.

A draw might be the best results for both teams.