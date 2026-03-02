Jesse Jackson a global architect of black dignity, independence, solidarity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks at a rally, calling for an end to predatory lending practices and home foreclosures, held outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, in 2007.

The passing on February 17 of Reverend Jesse Jackson marks the end of a historic era in the global struggle for black dignity, justice, and self-determination.

Few leaders transcended national borders, linguistic divides, and political systems with the moral clarity and persistence that defined Jackson’s life.

Though widely recognised as a central figure in the American Civil Rights Movement, his influence extended far beyond the US.

He emerged as a global advocate for black independence, economic empowerment, and diasporic unity.

His life’s work laid a moral and political foundation on which millions could stand with pride, agency, and collective purpose.

In his 1985 address at Harvard University on SA under apartheid, Jackson framed racial oppression not as a regional conflict but as a global moral crisis. Calling for sanctions, divestment, and international solidarity, he held the US morally accountable for dismantling apartheid.

Jackson affirmed that justice is indivisible and that freedom anywhere depends on freedom everywhere.

A platform for black independence

He understood that political enfranchisement without economic power would remain incomplete.

Building on the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King Jr, he broadened the civil rights struggle to include economic justice.

Through Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity) and later the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he championed entrepreneurship, financial access, educational advancement, and community self-reliance.

He insisted that liberation required ownership, participation, and meaningful representation within economic systems.

Jackson redefined freedom as dignity rooted in economic autonomy and collective strength, urging black communities to build businesses, circulate capital internally, and resist the dependency structures that sustained inequality.

His 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns were transformative political interventions.

They broadened the national imagination and affirmed that black leadership could shape American and global discourse.

His Rainbow Coalition philosophy united marginalised communities around a shared vision of justice, strengthening black political presence.

Contribution to SA’s struggle against apartheid

Jackson’s solidarity with SA was neither artificial nor episodic — it was strategic and sustained.

Amid geopolitical caution that often muted international criticism of apartheid, Jackson’s condemnation of institutionalised racial segregation was unequivocal.

He forcefully supported economic sanctions and divestment campaigns to isolate the apartheid regime.

Through public mobilisation, diplomatic engagement, and moral persuasion, he framed apartheid not as a distant political issue but as a global ethical crisis demanding collective action.

He consistently aligned himself with liberation leaders such as Nelson Mandela, advocating Mandela’s release long before it became mainstream Western policy.

He amplified international moral pressure that contributed to apartheid’s dismantling by situating SA’s liberation within a broader struggle for global black dignity.

For many South Africans, Jackson’s advocacy signalled global recognition — the assurance that their struggle resonated beyond national borders. He recognised the interdependence of African people worldwide.

He consistently emphasised African sovereignty, economic self-determination, and leadership grounded in justice and education.

He advanced the idea that the freedom of black people anywhere is inseparable from the freedom of black people everywhere.

Through diplomacy and advocacy, he reinforced the psychological and political bonds between Africa and its diaspora, strengthening a shared global consciousness.

Champion of global black consciousness

More than a political strategist, Jackson was a moral voice. His rhetoric elevated black identity from survival to dignity and from marginalisation to purpose.

He preached education, discipline, unity, and self-worth. He reminded generations that history did not begin with oppression and that agency remained central to collective progress.

He consistently advocated for workers, students, prisoners, and the economically marginalised, arguing that justice must be measured by society’s treatment of its most vulnerable members.

His broader human rights and peace diplomacy reflected his conviction that justice is indivisible.

As we bid farewell to the Reverend Jesse Jackson, we do not merely mourn a man—we honour a movement, a voice, and a vision that reshaped the moral architecture of our time.

He stood where courage was required. He spoke when silence would have been safer. He reminded us that dignity is not negotiable and that justice must never be postponed.

Across continents and generations, he helped black communities see themselves not as victims of history but as authors of their own future.

He taught us that freedom demands more than hope; it demands organisation, ownership, unity, and a firm belief in our worth.

He showed us that solidarity across oceans is not posturing; it is essential. His voice may rest, but his platform remains.

His courage reverberates in every call for justice. His vision lives in every effort toward economic independence and global unity.

Go well, Rev Jesse Jackson.

Prince Mlandu Zanomnombo Kon is an advocate of the High Court, a traditional leader, director of the Institute of Public Sector Ethics and Integrity Management Professionals of SA