Disease and dispossession the catalyst behind Great Cattle Killing

In the mid-19th century, amaXhosa of the Eastern Cape stood at the edge of collapse.

Years of frontier warfare, land dispossession and economic strangulation had already weakened their political autonomy.

Then a new and devastating force arrived in the form of a pathogen.

Cattle were not simply livestock in Xhosa society. They were wealth, sustenance, social currency and a spiritual conduit.

Through cattle flowed bride wealth, ritual obligation and daily nourishment. To lose cattle was to lose more than property.

It was to lose coherence — economic, cultural and metaphysical.

In the early 1850s, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia — known locally as lungsickness — spread from the Cape Colony into Xhosa territories.

Introduced through imported European cattle, it moved swiftly through herds.

The disease attacked the lungs, causing fever, respiratory distress and high mortality.

Worse still, infected animals could become chronic carriers, spreading infection even when they appeared healthy.

By 1854 and 1855, lungsickness had become widespread.

Indigenous cattle, with no prior exposure to the pathogen, suffered severely.

The disease’s epidemiological profile — high transmissibility, difficulty of early detection and persistence in carrier animals — rendered ordinary herding practices ineffective.

Once it entered a kraal, it was notoriously difficult to eliminate.

There is a temptation in popular memory to conflate this outbreak with rinderpest, the viral cattle plague that devastated Southern Africa in the 1890s.

But rinderpest had not yet arrived. The mid-1850s crisis was driven by lungsickness.

It was devastating enough. In modern veterinary science, one of the few effective containment strategies for highly contagious livestock diseases — particularly before vaccines or antibiotics — is culling infected and exposed animals.

Selective slaughter reduces pathogen load and interrupts transmission chains.

In that limited but crucial sense, Xhosa pastoralists were not irrational. They correctly perceived contagion.

They observed that proximity spread disease, that herds weakened after exposure, and that infected animals endangered the whole.

The instinct to destroy contaminated stock was not madness. It was epidemiological reasoning born of experience.

The tragedy came in the scale and theology of the response.

In 1856, a teenage prophetess, Nongqawuse, announced that ancestral spirits commanded the destruction of cattle and crops.

If the people complied, she said, the dead would rise, new cattle would appear and colonial settlers would be expelled.

Her uncle, Mhlakaza, endorsed the vision, and paramount Chief Sarhili lent it authority.

Between 1856 and 1857, an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 cattle were slaughtered.

Grain reserves were destroyed. Instead of renewal came famine.

About 40,000 people died. Many others were forced into labour on colonial farms and in towns.

The demographic collapse irreversibly weakened Xhosa resistance against colonial encroachment.

For decades, colonial commentators treated the episode as proof of African irrationality.

But historians such as Jeff B Peires have shown that the movement emerged from cumulative structural trauma — frontier wars, land alienation, economic marginalisation and now epizootic disease.

Lungsickness acted as the catalyst that destabilised an already fragile system.

Without veterinary infrastructure, bacteriological knowledge, quarantine regimes or compensation schemes, options were brutally limited.

Selective culling, though rational in principle, expanded into comprehensive eradication under conditions of despair and spiritual interpretation. The episode feels disturbingly contemporary.

Today, outbreaks of foot and mouth disease continue to threaten livestock economies in Southern Africa.

The virus spreads rapidly among cloven-hoofed animals.

Though rarely fatal in adult cattle, it devastates productivity and triggers severe trade restrictions.

Modern responses include surveillance, rapid diagnostics, quarantine zones, vaccination and, in some cases, strategic culling.

The principle remains unchanged: remove infection sources to protect the herd.

What has changed is precision. Modern veterinary systems distinguish between infected, exposed and healthy animals.

They rely on laboratory confirmation, epidemiological modeling and compensation frameworks.

In 1856, none of that existed.

Under immense social strain, a targeted disease-control logic became an apocalyptic purge.

The Great Cattle Killing was not simply a parable of credulity. It was the convergence of biology and dispossession.

AmaXhosa were correct that diseased cattle threatened survival. They were wrong only in the totalisation of the cure.

Even then, among the Xhosas, were many dissenters who wished to divorce the crises of land dispossession to that of the disease.

These are the people who refused to kill their unaffected cattle, and planted their fields.

In the end, they were the ones who saved the nation from total annihilation, because they served the desperate and the dying brethren under the strain of famine.

When disease strikes at the foundation of a society — whether in cattle or in humans — responses are shaped as much by political vulnerability as by science.

The lesson of 1856 is not that people are foolish in crisis. It is that crisis, when layered upon injustice, narrows the space for measured action.

The pathogen was bacterial. The catastrophe was historical.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a Komani-born writer