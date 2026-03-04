Reformed policies needed to eradicate ‘educational apartheid’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The difference in performance in the matric results announced by education minister Siviwe Gwarube earlier this year highlights a huge disparity arguably as a result of what I call “educational apartheid”.

Private and independent schools continue to be consistent as high performers in educational deliverables as opposed to public schools.

The Eastern Cape Province public schools declined this year from 84.4% in 2024 to 84.2%, and this could be the same with all other provinces across the country.

Conversely, private and independent schools in the said province excelled in all subjects, with some posting 100% distinctions. Most of their pupils made it into top achievers positions.

This should be concerning to all educational stakeholders in the Eastern Cape and there is a need for a bird’s eye view analysis in order to improve the quality of education for pupils in rural and high density suburbs to match that of their counterparts the more affluent suburbs.

To begin with, private and independent schools are adequately resourced as a result of competent tuition fees that they charge, which, in turn, attracts highly qualified teachers as compared to their counterparts in the public schools.

This improves teachers’ welfare, which includes salaries and sometimes upkeep through fringe benefits.

The pupils, as well as teachers in private and independent schools, have access to the latest methods of studying, which includes well-resourced libraries connected to wi-fi, which also exposes them to better teaching methods.

Availability of resources also leads to world-class infrastructure in the form of classrooms which are not overcrowded, as opposed to the public school classrooms which sometimes lack adequate ventilation.

Private and independent schools build scientific laboratories, fully equipped libraries with the latest textbooks and have good sporting facilities.

Most pupils who attend private and independent schools are exposed to sporting disciplines like basketball, tennis, swimming, cricket and hockey, to mention but just a few, as opposed to their counterparts in public schools where soccer, netball and running are the order of the day.

Teacher to student interaction in private schools is enhanced due to smaller ratios. In the process the pupils gain from individualised attention.

Higher pass rates encourage teachers to become extremely motivated and committed to their calling, leading to even a higher performance, as opposed to their counterparts in the public schools who run much bigger classes.

Private and independent schools often thrive on robust administrative policies that should be religiously adhered to and implemented in order to keep the school’s ethos intact.

This makes teachers accountable for the pupil’s performance, as opposed to public schools where, if a teacher or pupil is subjected to the school’s disciplinary measures, parents can simply organise a march without considering the facts on the ground and the context.

Teachers are more exposed to staff development courses in private schools which keeps them updated with latest pedagogical trends.

The involvement of parents in private schools is commendable, as opposed to public schools, because the very same parents might have gone through a similar educational process, as opposed to a pupil who is left in the care of a grandmother or guardian in the rural areas, depending on social grants.

Most parents with students in the private or independent schools are also well educated and they know the value of sending a pupil to a private or independent school.

Most parents with children in private schools help them with homework and engage with teachers for private lessons.

Some drive their children to private schools every day of the week.

This is not so with public schools where most of the children grow up with grandparents or guardians.

The implications of the disparity between private and independent schools and public schools include inequality, which results in widening the gap between the haves and the have-nots, becoming a socio-economic issue.

There is an assertion that the difference in performance between the public and private schools opens a door for “educational apartheid”, in which case access to good education is based on access to resources, including finance.

Pupils from public schools are deprived when it comes to accessing quality education as well as securing employment due to reduced social mobility.

Again, public schools in SA experience resource limitations as well as a brain drain as teachers migrate to private schools in search of better salaries and living conditions.

This disparity needs to be addressed, especially given that we have gone for 30 years as a democracy.

There is need for systemic reforms, which include addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by public schools.

There is also need for adequate funding for public schools so that they can at least match their counterparts in independent schools.

Teacher and staff development is another issue that should be improved, as well as upgrading the deteriorating infrastructure so as to bring about social cohesion and restore the trust already lost in public schools.

There is also need for curriculum development which suits the needs of rural pupils, and includes the introduction of practical subjects like agriculture, building, carpentry and sewing.

In doing this, people at a grassroots level should be involved so that they become part and parcel of learning, and legislators must craft policies and regulations that promote access to equal and quality education for all.

The involvement of government, teachers, private sector stalwarts, former students of public/private schools, parents and the communities at large cannot be overemphasised in a bid to ameliorate the disparity between private/independent and public schools in SA.