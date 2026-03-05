Comprehensive strategy needed to combat alcohol abuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted how the abuse of alcohol contributed to society's ills in his state of the nation address

It is high time we had a serious conversation about the impact of irresponsible alcohol use in our communities.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address last month, directly addressing the social ills linked to alcohol abuse and illegal trading, it resonated deeply.

While national pronouncements are a vital first step, the real heavy lifting, the “baggage” as it were, falls squarely on our shoulders — the community and local authorities — to truly regulate and mitigate alcohol’s adverse effects.

We see the consequences first hand, don’t we? The surge in violence, the tragic road accidents, the relentless wave of crime — all too often fuelled by excessive drinking.

Then there is the sinister undercurrent of illicit alcohol trading, a dangerous game that poses huge health risks to unsuspecting individuals.

It is a crisis brewing right here on our doorstep, and we simply cannot afford to look away.

The president’s call to action is clear — provincial governments must step up.

This means strengthening regulations by limiting the concentration of liquor outlets, tightening trading hours and, crucially, ending the sale of alcohol in those large, often unregulated, containers that make excessive consumption all too easy.

Furthermore, national consultations are under way for broader measures like minimum unit pricing, higher excise duties and stricter advertising rules, all designed to curb overconsumption.

One stark statistic highlighted was the link between excessive alcohol consumption and child stunting. Consider this — more than a quarter of our children under five are stunted.

This isn’t just a number. It represents lives impacted, increasing their vulnerability to illness and, significantly, hindering their ability to learn and thrive.

It’s a devastating reality for these children, their families and the fabric of our society as a whole.

This issue alone should spur us into immediate, decisive action.

However, implementing stringent measures requires robust support. Our local law enforcement agencies, tasked with regulating liquor sales, are stretched thin.

For these new provincial regulations to truly make a difference, they must be complemented by a significant increase in human resources and financial investment.

The message about tackling alcohol harm and enforcing regulations needs to reach every corner of our provinces, not just remain theoretical.

This effort comes at a challenging time, with unemployment rates at an all-time high.

Striking a balance will undoubtedly be difficult. We need a comprehensive plan, one that not only addresses alcohol abuse and irresponsible trading but also actively works to prevent job losses in the sector.

This is where creativity becomes essential. We must brainstorm innovative solutions to tackle this pervasive problem without inadvertently creating a new economic crisis.

Beyond regulation, there is a pressing need to uplift and empower liquor traders.

Strengthening development programmes for existing traders can help them not only climb the industry ladder but also become more responsible and invested stakeholders.

Such development is also crucial for bridging the gap and empowering previously disadvantaged traders, an area where progress has unfortunately been painfully slow since the dawn of freedom 32 years ago. It is a sore point that demands our attention.

And what about our youth?

Underage drinking has become an undeniable blight on our society.

The tragic “pens down parties”, meant to celebrate the end of exams, have become deadly events, with a skyrocketing number of schoolchildren losing their lives.

This heart-breaking trend is a stark reminder of the urgent need for intervention, education and tighter controls.

This is not just about rules and regulations. It’s about safeguarding our future, protecting our children and fostering healthier and safer communities for everyone.

It is time for all of us — government, businesses and every single citizen — to play our part.

Pumlani Fani is a communication specialist in the Eastern Cape writing in his own capacity