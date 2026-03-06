EDITORIAL | Soul-searching needed after humbling defeats on sport field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs of South Africa look dejected after defeat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens on March 4, 2026.

South African sport fans have been plunged into a gloomy mood by the chastening loss suffered by the Proteas in the ICC T20 World Cup.

And for soccer fans in Buffalo City, the misery was compounded by Chippa United’s shock defeat.

In Asia, SA slumped to a demoralising nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their World Cup semifinal.

It was a humbling blow for the Proteas, who had gone into the match with high hopes of contesting the final on Sunday.

A few hours later, in East london, Chippa were on the receiving end of a 3-1 drubbing by relegation candidates Marumo Gallants.

The setback snapped the Chilli Boys’ four-match unbeaten streak, tarnishing the excellent work done by coach Vusumzi Vilakazi.

The two defeats were hard to stomach as both the Proteas and Chippa had started as favourites owing to their brilliant runs in preceding matches.

Going into the semifinal against the Black Caps, SA were the only unbeaten team in the World Cup, having produced impressive performances in beating fancied nations such as India and West Indies.

Since their drama-filled historic double Super Over win over Afghanistan, Aiden Markram’s boys had not come close to losing as they easily topped Group D to qualify for the Super Eights.

After slaying fancied India, the West Indies and Zimbabwe in the Super Eights, their favourites tag appeared to be cast in stone.

SA’s fine run heightened expectations that they would go all the way and lift the trophy that eluded them when they lost agonisingly to India in 2024.

Having seemingly banished the dreaded “chokers” tag, only pessimists did not give them a chance in the semifinal against New Zealand — who they defeated earlier in the tournament.

But they imploded in surprising fashion, managing to set only a modest target of 169/8 after batting first.

The Kiwis easily chased down the required runs with Finn Allen leading the destruction by scoring a century in 33 balls, the fastest in a T20 World Cup.

There was more of the same for Buffalo City soccer fans when Chippa’s winning streak at the venue this year came to an abrupt end.

The match seemed to be following the script when the Chilli Boys found the net first, seemingly setting the tone for their fourth win of the year.

However, they capitulated in the worst possible way when Gallants struck back after the break, scoring three unanswered goals.

The loss left Chippa in 13th spot on the log, within reach of the relegation quagmire from which they had appeared to be moving away in pursuit of a top eight finish.

The Chilli Boys will need to regroup quickly while some serious soul-searching awaits the Proteas.