INSIGHT | Eastern Cape’s renewable energy poised for major growth

The Eastern Cape has always been SA’s paradox, a province blessed with natural resources, strategic ports, and deep cultural capital, yet persistently challenged by high unemployment, low investment, and uneven development.

The next five years (2026–2030) will be crucial. Global economic shifts, coupled with provincial assets, offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move from potential to practical, inclusive growth. But this will not happen automatically; it requires targeted action, intentional policy, and sustained coordination between government, private sector, and civil society.

To appreciate both the challenge and the opportunity, it’s useful to understand where the province stands today.

The Eastern Cape’s labour market remains under extreme strain. Official data show the unemployment rate hovering around 39.5% as of mid-2025, among the highest in South Africa and well above the national average, even as modest job gains were recorded in some quarters.

One government statement notes that the province added 89 000 jobs in the second quarter of 2025, driven by sectors such as trade, construction, and agriculture. Yet these figures mask deeper structural issues: youth unemployment, low labour force absorption, and persistent informality still dominate many rural districts.

This backdrop makes the discussion about growth industries far more than academic, the stakes are very human: sustainable employment, reduced poverty, and expanded shared prosperity.

Renewable energy is arguably the most transformative growth opportunity in the Eastern Cape. The province already hosts several large wind farms and solar projects, and the push toward a low-carbon future is creating global investment flows into clean energy technologies.

But the real growth story will be value chain expansion. Instead of importing most renewable components, targeted efforts could shift production activities, such as blade assembly, electrical component manufacturing, and battery storage systems fabrication, to the province’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The Coega and KuGompo City (previously East London) SEZs are ideally suited for this, offering infrastructure and incentives that can be leveraged to attract investment.

For example, the emerging Hive Hydrogen project, a planned green ammonia facility projected to be worth over R105 billion at Coega SEZ, signals how large-scale renewable-linked industrial projects can anchor the Eastern Cape’s energy and manufacturing future.

Furthermore, local firms can service renewable installations by building maintenance and retrofitting capabilities, creating higher-skilled jobs beyond construction phases. This is how energy can become an economic enabler rather than just a source of electricity.

The Eastern Cape’s ports, KuGompo City, Gqeberha, and Ngqura, are more than logistics hubs. The province’s oceans economy contributed nearly R27.9 billion (5.2% of provincial GDP) and supported over 43 000 jobs as of 2023.

The real question now is how to grow this further, and critically, how to anchor this growth in wide-ranging economic activities rather than merely shipping throughput.

Practical initiatives can include:

Ship repair and refurbishment hubs: Investing in dry docks, technical skills training, and heavy engineering capacities to attract vessel maintenance jobs regionally.

Aquaculture and mariculture: Structured development of mussel, oyster, and finfish farms with processing facilities linked to export markets.

Offshore wind servicing: As South Africa explores offshore wind, Eastern Cape ports can become key service bases, providing maintenance, logistics, and specialised craft services.

Speakers at a 2025 Oceans Economy Symposium highlighted the need for a coordinated oceans economy strategy to ensure inclusive benefits and conservation balance. With deepening global interest in maritime value chains, not just shipping, the Eastern Cape can position itself as a regional hub.

Agriculture remains one of the few sectors that consistently showed positive performance even during economic downturns. In the first quarter of 2024, agriculture, alongside electricity, was one of only two sectors in the Eastern Cape to record positive growth.

Yet the real opportunity lies in agro-processing. Instead of exporting raw citrus, wool, or meat, the province must build processing facilities that produce juices, spiced products, textiles, and packaged foods. This move from commodity exports to value-added products captures more income within local supply chains, increases manufacturing activity, and opens new markets.

Transport logistics and cold-chain infrastructure need improvement, but success stories already exist: cooperatives and medium-sized firms in citrus belts are beginning to produce and market branded products to both domestic and export markets, showcasing how rural economies can be tied into value chains.

The automotive industry has long been a cornerstone of the Eastern Cape, especially in Nelson Mandela Bay and KuGompo City. However, this sector faces global headwinds, including tariff changes and shifting patterns of global demand, that threaten export competitiveness.

To future-proof this industry, Eastern Cape manufacturing must pivot from volume-based vehicle exports to specialised components, electrification systems, and value-added services. Local firms could supply EV charging infrastructure parts, harness modules, light metal castings, and software services for vehicles, segments less exposed to head-on competition and global tariff volatility.

Beyond automotive, the province can encourage industrial diversification into sectors like rail equipment refurbishment and machinery support, spreading risk and creating broader manufacturing employment.

Tourism is inherently labour-intensive and spread across urban and rural areas. However, its growth has been uneven. Bed occupancy data from key areas like Nelson Mandela Bay showed declines in recent seasons, suggesting the sector is not yet fully rebounding.

To grow sustainably, the Eastern Cape must diversify, linking cultural tourism, struggle history routes, eco-adventure trails, and agro-tourism into cohesive packages that support year-round visitation. Small guesthouses, community tours, and craft markets can capture tourist spend more deeply if supported with digital marketing and quality training.

Investment in digital platforms and partnerships with international tour operators can lift visitor numbers and spread economic impact beyond coastal hotspots.

Often overlooked, the digital economy, including BPO, remote support services, tech startups, and digital craftsmanship, can play a critical role in job creation. National trends show growing demand for remote digital work, and with targeted investment in connectivity and training, the Eastern Cape can host service hubs in smaller towns and metros alike.

For example, local telecentre hubs offering coding boot camps, customer support centres, and data entry services can open employment opportunities across youth cohorts, even in areas where traditional industry jobs are scarce.

In every corner of the Eastern Cape, from fertile farmlands to windy open plains and deep blue ports, there are seeds of opportunity. The next five years will likely define whether these seeds yield growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and broad-based.

This requires not only investment in infrastructure and skills, but also strategic thinking that ties sectors together. Renewable energy must power industry; agro-processing must sit near production; ports must be industrial anchors; and sectors must be linked to workforce development pathways.

“Growth is not a given,” said one provincial economic adviser recently, “but a choice, one that must be made with courage, clarity, and commitment.”

The Eastern Cape can grow, but only if today’s potential is shaped into tomorrow’s reality. The time to act is now.

Andile Nduna is the spokesperson for the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture. He writes in his own personal capacity

