Mariazell Alumni Association pays tribute to Mosiuoa Lekota

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The funeral of former Cope leader, Terror Lekota held in Bloemfontein Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The Mariazell Alumni Association is mourning the death of its member and anti-apartheid activist Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota.

The former defence minister and leader of Cope died at the age of 77 on March 4 in Johannesburg.

Lekota was honoured with a special official funeral, category 2, on Saturday. Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered the eulogy on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Ntate Lekota’s story is woven into the fabric of Mariazell,” the association said. “As a young pupil in the 1960s, he spent most of his secondary school in the classrooms of Mariazell before proceeding to complete it at St Francis, Marianhill.

“Ntate Lekota’s brilliance was unmistakable, on the football field and far beyond it.

“It was at Mariazell where he earned the moniker ‘Terror’, not for fear or bullying of fellow pupils, but for his terrific skills on the football pitch. The nickname stayed with him for over six decades and evolved to represent courage and fearlessness against injustice.”

Even in his later years, long after formal public office and in the quiet dignity of retirement, Lekota continued to show up for Mariazell. Two years ago, in September 2024, Lekota braved the long, winding dusty roads of rural Matatiele to attend a career exhibition and alumni launch event aimed at pupil upliftment and restoring the fortunes of Mariazell.

On that day he shared a stage with justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, archbishop Sithembele Sipuka, Philani Potwana, CEO of FNB private core banking and Channel; the Mariazell staff and pupil representatives, the association said.

Lekota lived his truth, and the association will miss his wise words and energy.

“To his family and loved ones, the Mariazell Alumni Association would like to extend its deepest condolences. Thank you for sharing him with Mariazell and South Africa at large. May you find comfort in knowing his life uplifted communities and generations to come.”