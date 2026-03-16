Rural road neglect in EC has huge economic implications

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The Dikeni–Peddie corridor links inland agricultural production zones to coastal markets and tourism routes. It connects Dikeni, Bedford, Adelaide, KwaNojoli (previously Somerset East), Cookhouse and Peddie. These towns’ economies are dependent heavily on reliable transport infrastructure. File photo

In the parlance of economic development, a solid road network and infrastructure is a precursor to rapid movement of goods, services and people.

Such a movement lays the foundation for socio-economic growth and development. For decades, the gravel road between Dikeni and Peddie has been the subject of neglect and treated just as an ordinary rural route serving scattered communities in the Eastern Cape. But there is nothing ordinary about what this road represents.

The road in question goes through the renowned Great Fish River Nature Reserve, a developmental site in the heart of rural communities. It is common and public knowledge that since the dawn of democracy, rural development has been at the centre of government socio-economic policy.

This policy approach continues to seize government’s attention as espoused in the National Development Plan (NDP) through the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme (CRDP), which aims to create vibrant, equitable, and sustainable rural communities by 2030. The year 2030 is inching closer and it remains to be seen whether these noble goals would be achieved.

Game reserves attract national and international tourists and that traffic contributes to job and small business opportunities. In a country and economy bedevilled by high unemployment and small business failure rate, any development site that contributes to addressing these issues should indeed be welcomed and supported by all the relevant stakeholders.

The Dikeni–Peddie corridor links inland agricultural production zones to coastal markets and tourism routes. It connects Dikeni, Bedford, Adelaide, KwaNojoli (previously Somerset East), Cookhouse and Peddie. These towns’ economies are dependent heavily on reliable transport infrastructure.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that a fully tarred, all-weather road would immediately reduce vehicle maintenance expenses, lower fuel consumption and stabilise delivery times.

It would make agro-processing investments more viable. It would also increase supply chain efficiency and reduce post-harvest losses. These are not speculative benefits; they are predictable outcomes of improved infrastructure

This corridor supports students travelling to the University of Fort Hare and surrounding institutions of higher learning such as iconic Lovedale TVET College. The road therefore enables access to higher education, healthcare facilities, government services and commercial hubs.

It is for these reasons among others, that the case for tarring this road becomes apparent and deserves the attention of both the provincial and national government structures tasked with such responsibilities.

In an era where inclusive economic growth and development as well as rural revitalisation are repeatedly emphasised in socioeconomic development frameworks, this reality should be expressed through solid rural road network. Infrastructure is the backbone of economic participation. Without reliable roads, rural communities will remain in the periphery of broader development initiatives.

The condition of this corridor reflects neglect by the responsible authorities. Tarring should not be seen as simply a matter of comfort or convenience. Instead, it should be considered as a matter of economic justice, spatial equality and accountable governance.

The Human Right Commission Report of 2023 pronounced unequivocally on this matter mentioning that inadequate road infrastructure continues to severely hamper access to essential services, particularly in rural communities, where the lack of connectivity directly affects access to healthcare, education, economic opportunities and other opportunities needed.

A tarred Dikeni–Peddie Road would not simply change the surface under tyres. It would change economic trajectories, would reduce inequality, unlock agricultural expansion, strengthen tourism flows, improve service delivery and above all restore confidence in rural communities as development nodes.

Upgrading this corridor would create a seamless inland-to-coastal link, encouraging extended stays, higher visitor spending and expanded hospitality services. Construction itself would create short-term employment, while improved connectivity and would generate long-term job growth across multiple sectors.

The argument against upgrading frequently centres on budget constraints. Yet the cost of inaction accumulates year after year: vehicle damage, suppressed investment, lost productivity, constrained tourism expansion and diminished municipal revenue potential. These indirect costs, though less visible in budget speeches, are borne daily by residents and businesses.

The question is no longer whether the Dikeni–Peddie road should be upgraded. The justification is clear as daylight.

The question is whether leadership at all three spheres of government are prepared to prioritise it decisively as a matter of urgency.

If provincial and national authorities are serious about spatial transformation, agricultural development and inclusive economic growth, then this corridor presents a tangible opportunity to demonstrate commitment and realisation of strategic development objectives.

Feasibility studies must lead to allocated budgets. Budget allocations must lead to procurement. Procurement must lead to construction within defined timelines.

Every day that this road remains largely gravel, farmers pay more to move their produce. Small businesses absorb higher logistics costs. Vehicles deteriorate faster. Emergency response times lengthen. Investors hesitate. Growth slows. This is not theoretical.

Students commuting daily to neighbouring high schools using the government sponsored scholar transport, face long and sometimes hazardous journeys.

Ambulances navigating uneven gravel surfaces lose critical response time. During heavy rains, sections of the road become difficult to access, disrupting mobility and service delivery. These realities directly affect quality of life. Infrastructure is not a luxury. It is a basic enabler of dignity and equality.

Someone once said that “a community cannot build prosperity on dust and potholes”.

Leadership is measured not by the number of development strategies published, but by visible results delivered. Rural revitalisation must move beyond policy language and become concrete, kilometre by kilometre.

The gravel has been in existence for far too long. The opportunity is evident, and benefits are measurable.

The urgency is undeniable, and the Eastern Cape does not need another promise. There is need for tar on the ground thus placing this corridor on a path to growth and development.

Siphiwo Fumbeza and Thandile Gubevu are advocates for rural development and inclusive economic growth in the Eastern Cape

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