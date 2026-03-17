EDITORIAL | MPs spot on in highlighting the failures of bumbling municipalities

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Residents of the Buffalo City Metro and OR Tambo District Municipality have endured service delivery failures for far too long. For years now, the Dispatch has flagged a litany of waste management, water, electricity, security services and other problems in the two municipalities.

These “challenges” are mainly the result of a lack of accountability and poor management.

It is in this context that MPs are justified in turning the spotlight on the two municipalities.

BCM and OR Tambo delegates appeared recently before a joint meeting of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on co-operative governance.

According to the MPs, the auditor-general continues to find evidence of repeated violations of supply chain management legislation and regulations in both municipalities.

This raises concerns about whether contracts are awarded fairly and transparently.

Reports also indicate situations where suppliers have either failed to meet their obligations or abandoned project sites entirely, with little or no action being taken against them.

The Mdanstane swimming pool complex and Water World Fun Park in KuGompo City are standout examples.

These projects have been running for years, and substantial payments have been made to contractors, but BCM has little or nothing to show for it.

MPs also voiced serious concern at the apparent reluctance of the two local authorities’ administrative and political leaders to enforce compliance and act against wrongdoing.

In the OR Tambo district, the municipal manager appears reluctant to fully accept the outcomes of SIU investigations.

These are failures that directly undermine the dignity and wellbeing of residents.

BCM has been flagged for its latest audit outcomes (which have not improved), investigations by the SIU into several troubled city projects and the metro’s sloppiness in disciplining officials implicated in alleged irregularities arising from a R21m emergency temporary housing tender.

These are not minor governance lapses. They are failures that directly undermine the dignity and wellbeing of residents.

Municipal leaders cannot continue to hide behind budget constraints or shift blame to other spheres of government.

Though funding pressures are real, many of the problems identified in these municipalities stem from poor management decisions and the lack of will to act against transgressors.

Municipality councils must stand up and take responsibility for fixing broken administrations.

The political leadership cannot simply distance itself from failing municipal management while continuing to preside over the same systems that produce poor outcomes.

Residents are not asking for miracles. They are asking for competent governance: municipalities that manage public funds responsibly, maintain infrastructure and provide basic services reliably.

These are the fundamental obligations of local government.

The message from parliament should therefore be clear: governance failures will no longer be tolerated.

It is our hope that the parliamentary reports will not gather dust like those of the AG and SIU.

Municipalities entrusted with public resources must show that they can manage them in the interests of the people they serve.

Anything less is a betrayal of public trust.

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