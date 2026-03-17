Promise of R1-trillion in public investment vs SA’s reality

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President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his reply to the debate on the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) at parliament’s Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town, February 19 2026.

With the dust now settled on both the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) and the subsequent national budget, SA finds itself at a fiscal turning point.

The road maps provided by President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana are clear: they signal a decisive shift towards positioning infrastructure as the primary vehicle for economic growth.

The government has committed more than R1-trillion in public investment over the next three years, making it the largest allocation of its kind in SA history.

The blueprint is clear: the state is pivoting towards public-private partnerships (PPPs) to unlock investment in critical sectors such as energy, ports, rail, and logistics.

Ramaphosa emphasised that leveraging private capital is a pragmatic response to our historical infrastructure backlogs.

This strategy is already gaining momentum through the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI), which has approved more than R21bn for strategic projects, and the successful issuance of the country’s first infrastructure bond, which was more than two times oversubscribed.

However, many of the departments and municipalities tasked with overseeing these complex projects are characterised by “weak institutional capability,” “insufficient accountability,” and a “culture of patronage”.

As such, if PPPs are to become the backbone of our country’s development strategy, a more difficult question must be asked: are our institutions sufficiently prepared to implement PPPs effectively, equitably and in a manner that safeguards national sovereignty?

In 2023, as part of my master’s research, I examined eight PPP infrastructure projects undertaken across strategic sectors.

The research revealed that while PPPs can mobilise capital and technical expertise, their developmental outcomes are far from automatic.

Foreign capital can accelerate delivery, but excessive dependency risks reproducing asymmetrical relationships.

In several projects reviewed in the study, elements such as foreign currency — denominated debt, international arbitration clauses, and guaranteed revenue streams created situations where fiscal risks remained largely with the state while significant returns accrued to external investors.

Under such conditions, the balance of bargaining power and the institutional capacity of the state to negotiate contracts that safeguard long-term developmental interests becomes critical.

In reality, institutional readiness to implement and oversee PPP contracts will remain the “Achilles’ heel” for this infrastructure-led economic growth strategy.

The auditor-general has already highlighted that local government, in particular, suffers from widespread instability and poor financial management.

As such, for PPPs to succeed, there is an urgent need for:

Government to invest heavily in building permanent, in-house PPP expertise at national, provincial and local government level; not only at the National Treasury Government Technical Advisory Centre. This will ensure sustainability and reduce over-reliance on external transaction advisors.

Standardised contract templates must be complemented by stronger negotiation protocols to prevent excessive guarantees, foreign currency exposure, and rigid long-term fiscal commitments. There must be a limit to how much foreign currency is allowed in PPP contracts to manage exposure risks.

Transparent disclosure of contingent liabilities should be mandatory to safeguard intergenerational equity.

PPP policy to explicitly incorporate measurable developmental conditionalities. These include local procurement thresholds, technology transfer requirements, and structured skills development plans. It should not be assumed that these benefits will materialise automatically.

The 2026 budget has provided the capital, and Sona has provided the vision.

However, PPPs should not be viewed as a shortcut around institutional weaknesses.

Instead, they are governance-intensive instruments that demand sophisticated public management.

Studies show they are neither inherently developmental nor inherently detrimental.

Their outcomes depend on state capacity, disciplined project selection, bargaining power, and the clarity of developmental objectives.

So, if we are to avoid a situation where we deliver infrastructure assets without delivering actual economic transformation, the government must move with speed to professionalise the public service.

Therefore, the success of this R1-trillion push should be measured by the ability of our government to structure these PPP transactions, not by the amount of foreign capital attracted.

The increasing reliance on international finance in these transactions does raise questions about economic sovereignty.

Yes, foreign capital has played a crucial role in accelerating infrastructure development in many countries where domestic savings and fiscal resources were limited.

However, the aim should be to strengthen domestic productive capacity and ensure local industrial participation.

Strengthening domestic negotiating capability and carefully managing currency exposure is crucial to ensuring that international participation in infrastructure finance supports, rather than constrains, SA’s economic sovereignty.

Therefore, without a radical upgrade in state capacity and strong institutional foundations to safeguard both public value and national sovereignty, our ambitious infrastructure and economic growth objectives may remain just that, ambitions.

Nandipha Tembo is a chartered development finance analyst, PhD candidate researching on public-private partnerships and economic development, and director for partnerships in the Eastern Cape department of education. She writes in her personal capacity.

Daily Dispatch