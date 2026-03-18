FRANKLY SPEAKING | Crime and politics fused into one big wrecking ball

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The lead story in the Sunday Times this past weekend was a report on water tanker corruption.

Virtually every part of SA society that is dysfunctional is entangled in organised crime and corruption.

The great tragedy is that our society was led into this trap by the dominant political class.

If we consider that this is the same class that speaks the loudest about fighting for the interests of the ordinary citizen, it becomes obvious it has committed one of the most glaring betrayals of our society.

Our society has been betrayed before.

It was betrayed when the colonists came here to seek relief from the horrors of sea travel only to take over territory and subjugate cultures.

It was betrayed when Afrikaners ultimately established an apartheid state, consolidating centuries of racism into a state-sponsored system.

Capping this sordid legacy, the liberation political class is ushering SA society into the quagmire of crime and corruption because of an obsession with power which has allowed greed and ignorance to rule.

The crux of the Sunday Times story is that the Tshwane metro gave out tenders for emergency water supply to ANC-connected bigwigs.

Even worse, the companies awarded these multimillion-rand contracts do not even have water trucks.

Tshwane is flooded with these water mafia activities.

Its expenditure for water tankers in the 2023/2024 financial year was 175% over budget and settled at R140m.

In the 2024/2025 year, expenditure on water tankers was reportedly R777m, a whopping 896% over budget.

The increase in total expenditure from year to year is a dizzying 455%.

These figures are crazy. This is the kind of looting that can only lead to complete collapse; there is no system that can survive this kind of destruction of value.

Obviously, this kind of thing is now driven purely by greed and ignorance.

Not a single thought is spared for the people who depend on functional if not improving water supply systems as the metro naturally grows.

The entire ecosystems that produced the parasitic water mafia betrays the ANC’s illusion that municipalities are the engines of social and economic transformation.

The intention seemed noble, but the execution was betrayed by ANC bigwigs to begin with, and now the dream lies shattered together with the economy and the lives of those who believed so deeply.

The water mafia and many other organised criminal activities have morphed into tangled webs that have fused crime and politics into one big wrecking ball.

What use is an intention, or the subsequent policy if it cannot be executed because the people tasked with executing it fail to grasp what it takes to execute?

The worst part is the deep betrayal of the people, not just in terms of the failure of municipalities to provide services.

The real betrayal is that in placing governance in the hands of “the people” and doing so using the ANC’s flawed cadre deployment and associated political culture, the ANC has almost proved the opposite of its intentions.

It has placed serious doubt on the validity of the belief that “the people” have the capacity to govern, even calling into question who “the people” are.

This is massive betrayal that goes beyond the betrayal by the enemies of “the people” who happily point out why they doubted their capacity to govern.

The real risk is that “the people” may now doubt that they can govern.

The system established by the ANC encouraged the greedy and the ignorant to rise to the corridors of power and influence pretending to represent “the people”.

Perhaps, the fact that these politically connected criminal networks continue to be exposed should be reason for hope.

The media has served this country very well by reporting and exposing these entanglements between crime and politics consistently.

There are many citizens who are sick and tired of hearing reports about crime and corruption.

Many wish they could just wake up from what seems like an endless nightmare.

However, it is precisely showing the light of day that allows our society to get too sick of this destruction to allow it to continue.

The involvement of the SIU in investigating the water mafia in Tshwane and other localities is most welcome.

The establishment of the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is also welcome.

These actions elevate the need to combat this corrosive crime to priority levels, as it should be.

It is inhumane to allow water to be hijacked for the purposes of looting by the greedy and ignorant politically connected hoodlums in our midst.