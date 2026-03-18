INSIGHT | There’s the rhetoric of war and the reality

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Emergency personnel stand next to a destroyed vehicle following an Iranian projectile strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in central Israel, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wars of aggression rarely begin in the language of prudence and restraint.

They quite often begin in the language of certainty — they are loud, definitive, triumphalist and repeated with hubris.

The aggressor announces that their cause is just, the adversary illegitimate and the outcome cannot be prevented (is inevitable).

The message is delivered without ambiguity: lay down your arms, surrender, accept the inevitable.

Your government is tyrannical, the ethos of your leadership repressive, and we — the invaders — will create the conditions for your citizens to exercise their “right” to be rid of you (overturn your regime).

If necessary, we will even assist in installing a leadership more aligned with the new order we intend to establish.

Such proclamations are rarely modest in their timelines.

The entire enterprise, we are told, will be concluded in a matter of days — a few weeks at most.

Superior firepower, technological dominance, and the psychological shock of overwhelming force will quickly collapse the “regime”.

The campaign will be swift, and the outcome decisively transformative — help is on the way, and this is how the project will unfold.

Yet a whole series of unanticipated variables — history, geography, economics — has a habit of imposing upon and inserting into such carefully scripted certainties.

The anticipated instant collapse fails to materialise. The expected victory proves elusive.

The adversary does not disintegrate but adapts.

Terrain refuses to co-operate with the carefully constructed diagrams of military planners, and populations presumed to be passive spectators reveal an inconvenient capacity for endurance and resistance.

Gradually — sometimes almost imperceptibly — the language begins to change.

The rhetoric of imminent triumph begins to moderate into the language of reconfiguration.

Deadlines become elastic, and even quietly disappear.

The vocabulary of decisive victory gives way to phrases such as “strategic pause,” “reassessment” or “adjustment of objectives”.

What was once framed as an unstoppable march toward victory is now presented as a more complex undertaking requiring patience and prudence.

It is not the first time one hears such a shift. And when it occurs, it is rarely accidental.

Political leaders seldom volunteer humility when events are proceeding according to plan.

When moderation begins to replace triumphalism, it usually signals that realities on the ground have begun to diverge sharply from the original prognostication.

What is being cautiously introduced into the public discourse — the possibility of bringing an unprovoked war of aggression to an end — is therefore not necessarily the product of moral awakening.

Leaders who promised swift success cannot easily concede miscalculation

More often, it reflects the quiet embarrassment that accompanies the prospect of defeat.

There is a particular discomfort that attends wars launched with great fanfare and confident predictions.

Leaders who promised swift success cannot easily concede miscalculation.

Instead, the narrative must evolve. What was once presented as inevitable victory becomes reframed as strategic prudence.

The objectives, we are told, were never as expansive as critics suggested.

In fact, they have largely been achieved already.

There is, after all, “little left to bomb”. Withdrawal, under such conditions, is rarely described as retreat.

It becomes “responsible leadership” — a decision to consolidate gains and avoid unnecessary escalation.

History offers many examples of this rhetorical choreography.

Great powers, like individuals, rarely confess defeat outright.

They prefer to rename it. Yet the deeper lesson unfolding in such moments lies not in the rhetorical adjustments themselves, but in the strategic dynamics that forced those adjustments to occur.

For what becomes increasingly clear, as wars drag on beyond their promised timelines, is that the original calculations rested upon a fundamental misjudgement.

The architects of aggression often assume that technical superiority will translate automatically into strategic success.

Superior weapons systems, advanced surveillance technologies and overwhelming logistical capabilities are expected to deliver rapid and decisive outcomes.

Military history repeatedly demonstrates that such assumptions are unreliable.

The outcomes of wars are rarely decided by technology alone.

They are shaped by a far more intricate interplay of factors — the ingenuity with which available instruments of war are deployed, the resilience of defending societies and the adaptability of their military leadership.

Terrain shapes logistics, constrains movement and imposes limits that no amount of technological prowess can entirely erase

Again and again, conflicts reveal that the side defending its own sovereign terrain possesses competitive advantages that cannot easily be dislodged by even the most technologically sophisticated aggressor.

Geography — often dismissed in the age of satellites and digital warfare — continues to exert a quiet but decisive influence.

Terrain shapes logistics, constrains movement and imposes limits that no amount of technological prowess can entirely erase.

When these geographic realities intersect with a determined defence and an adaptable strategy, the presumed advantages of technological dominance begin to erode.

The result is not always immediate defeat for the aggressor, but rather a gradual upending of the strategic assumptions upon which the original campaign was built.

It is precisely at this stage that narratives begin to shift.

This is not yet an admission of defeat. That moment may never come in explicit terms.

But the rhetorical groundwork for it is often laid well in advance.

By gradually normalising the language of restraint, by presenting disengagement as prudence — strategic pause — rather than retreat, political leaders create the space necessary to step back from a conflict that no longer promises the outcome once confidently forecast.

The larger lesson extends beyond any single war.

It reminds us of a truth that military thinkers have long understood: wars are not determined solely by the power of machines or the confidence of those who deploy them.

They are decided by the deeper alignment between strategy, geography, political will and the capacity of societies to endure.

When that alignment is misjudged, even the most technologically confident power can find its strategic assumptions slowly collapsing beneath its feet.

And when that collapse begins, the first signal rarely appears in an official declaration. It appears in the language.

For in war, defeat is often first announced not by generals on the battlefield, but by the changing tone of their political masters’ words.

Prof Mlungisi W Makalima is a sociologist with interests in history, political economy and geopolitics.