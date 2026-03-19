ANC leadership overhaul could revitalise party structures

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The Eastern Cape ANC delegates were in good spirits on the first day of the conference

As the ANC gears up for its Eastern Cape provincial conference, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

This is an important moment for the ANC in a province that has long been a cornerstone of the party’s historical landscape.

It is a decisive crossroads that will determine whether the movement renews itself or continues a cycle of stagnation masked as stability. For too long continuity has been mistaken for progress, yet the lived realities of communities suggest otherwise.

The conference presents an opportunity to confront the malaise and make courageous choices in leadership.

You cannot dismiss the historical reality that the ANC in the Eastern Cape has governed under complex conditions, sustaining organisational presence and electoral relevance despite socio-economic challenges.

The provincial conference compels a sober debate whether continuity in leadership still advances renewal or has instead entrenched a culture of organisational comfort that now constrains innovation and responsiveness.

I believe that longevity in leadership can produce both stability and stagnation.

On the one hand, experienced leaders carry institutional memory, understand internal dynamics and have steered the organisation through turbulent phases.

Conversely, prolonged occupation of the same structure risks narrowing strategic imagination, reinforcing factional alignments and discouraging merit-based progression.

Some have become too comfortable in their positions, often prioritising factional alliances over the broader community’s welfare.

To salvage the situation, the province needs a leadership shake-up, one that values merit, inclusivity and innovative thinking.

The province cannot afford leadership that is trapped in comfort zones shaped by factional loyalties instead of developmental urgency. Some leaders have grown to be twins with inaction, offering little beyond the status quo.

A very interesting concept “Lula moment” came up as a slogan for a contesting group which forced me to read about it, and I thought this concept needs not to be dismissed at all because the current situation demands a decisive intervention that transcends historic factional alignments. The ANC needs to internalise this notion.

It needs to seek transformative leadership, just like when Luiz Lula da Silva returned to leadership in Brazil, which was not a mere restoration of a familiar figure, but harnessed leadership to galvanise a nation towards progressive change.

As such the Eastern Cape requires leaders unafraid to challenge the comfort zones that have impeded growth. Even if the “Lula moment” emerges from a particular factional current, its strategic relevance to the broader organisation is undeniable.

Voting patterns reflect a call for transformation at all levels which is an urgent appeal for leaders who resonate with the aspirations of the people.

The ANC needs to respond with strategic vigour, selecting individuals who embody the party’s historical values while being equipped to address contemporary challenges.

To sustain its legacy and revitalise its mandate, the organisation needs to embark on a journey of courageous reform.

Organisational growth demands that overlooked cadres, as in those with proven competence yet sidelined by factional alignments, should be entrusted with authority.

The continued marginalisation of capable leaders has discouraged merit-based progression. Therefore I believe a deliberate leadership shake-up would not weaken the organisation but would revitalise internal democracy.

Separating certain long-serving leaders from key provincial positions should not be framed as punishment, but rather be understood as strategic repositioning in the interest of organisational renewal.

As they say, no liberation movement sustains relevance by allowing leadership renewal to be held hostage by historical entitlement.

It is also important to recognise that some of these longstanding leaders, despite their association with the province’s struggles possess invaluable experience that should not be entirely dismissed.

Transitioning these leaders to higher positions within the congress structure could capitalise on their expertise, allowing them to contribute to the ANC’s broader objectives on a national level.

This year’s conference needs, therefore, to rise above the narrow calculation of factional victories and instead ask a deeper question: “Will the leadership elected be capable of confronting governance weaknesses, rebuilding ethical authority and restoring electoral confidence?”

If the answer then is uncertain, the organisation risks entering another cycle of repetition while communities demand transformation.

The task ahead is daunting, but there can be no better time to act.

By confronting hard truths, dismantling stagnant leadership and engaging with its diverse constituencies, the ANC can then reclaim not only its provincial authority but also its moral standing.

In as such, this upcoming ANC conference should not just be another political event but a cornerstone in the restructuring of effective leadership in the province.

The pursuit of a new trajectory much like Lula’s transformative approach hinges on electing leaders with fresh perspectives and unwavering dedication to inclusive growth and efficient governance.

It is time for the Eastern Cape to step out of the shadows of its challenges and into a new dawn of opportunity and hope.