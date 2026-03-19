EDITORIAL | Kudos to health department for nailing it on HIV drug

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The first phase of the HIV treatment programme, which introduces Lenacapavir, a long-acting form of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), will be rolled out to 49 clinics in the Eastern Cape.

The rolling out at Eastern Cape clinics of the long-acting HIV prevention drug Lenacapvir — requiring just two injections a year — is great news for the Eastern Cape.

The health department says it has identified 49 health facilities across the Alfred Nzo, Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Bay and OR Tambo districts to roll out the first phase of this groundbreaking drug, which will initially benefit more than 8,000 people.

Until now, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) usually required a daily oral pill. It means clinics had to issue and track administration of those pills to each person every month.

All sorts of things can go wrong when it comes to regular distribution, administration and patient cooperation of pills required daily.

Government has done all of this with relatively little fanfare. It did it quietly and efficiently

Lenacapvir does away with so much of that red tape. It means that people, particularly those at higher risk of HIV infection, no longer have to worry about missing doses for any reason such as non-availability.

It is predicted that this drug, produced by US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, could be the main driver to ending AIDS by 2043.

And government has done all of this with relatively little fanfare. It did it quietly and efficiently.

It added the drug to its essential medicines list in November last year after the regulatory body approved it. It was the first country in Africa to do so.

The SA National Aids Council is now driving a process for the development of a local generic which is likely to boost availability in low and middle-income countries in Africa.

It is beyond exciting.

SA does not often get things right in its health administration. But its HIV strategies and programmes have often been world-class, not least of all because of the activism by civic organisations such as the Treatment Action Campaign over many years, as well as international funding.

The statistics speak to the country’s successes.

In 2025 UNAIDS said new HIV infections in SA had been reduced by 67% since its peak in 2000. AIDS-related deaths had been reduced by 81% since the peak in 2004 and by 65% since 2010.

About 6.3 million people out of 7.8 million people living with HIV are accessing antiretroviral therapy.

Lenacapvir is going to be a gamechanger. The current two-year supply of stock has been paid for by the Global Fund and will cover about 456,000 people in 2026 and 2027.

According to journalism organisation, Bhekisisa, this is only 3% of the doses the country needs to end Aids by 2043.

But it seems that Sanac is doing all that it can to, not only address SA’s needs, but the rest of Africa too.

This is the sort of leadership our country can be proud of.

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