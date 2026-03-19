Practical implementation needed in TVET sector to avoid misalignment with its goals

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The Buffalo City TVET College filed an urgent application in the Bhisho high court on Monday.

After almost every budget speech we get questions along the lines of: Why is it though most of our country’s budget goes to education, there’s very little to show in tangible results about it?

Because youth unemployment has become the symptom of our country’s crisis, the answers are now expected to come from the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

It is expected to provide speedy solutions before this boil bubbles over into a disaster.

SA does not suffer from a shortage of policy. It suffers from a shortage of alignment, implementation and resourcefulness.

For nearly two decades, TVET has been positioned as the great equaliser — the practical bridge between unemployment and dignity, between economic stagnation and industrial revival.

Occupational programmes, in particular, were meant to be the sharp edge of that strategy — qualifications designed not for abstract knowledge, but for specific jobs demanded by industry.

Yet the results remain uneven. Employers complain of skills shortages. Young graduates complain of joblessness. Colleges report rising enrolments.

The contradiction sits there, unaddressed as the elephant in the workshop.

The system is administered by the department of higher education and training and qualifications are quality-assured by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.

On paper, the architecture is sound. Occupational qualifications are meant to be industry-led, competence-based and workplace-integrated. But architecture without engineering discipline collapses under its own abstraction.

The core problem is not conceptual but structural.

An occupational qualification without workplace exposure is a contradiction in terms. Yet thousands of students struggle to secure structured workplace placements required for certification.

Countries that have succeeded in vocational reform did not treat workplace learning as an optional supplement. They built dual systems in which the employer is co-educator, not external stakeholder.

Employers often lack the administrative capacity, incentives or confidence to host students.

Colleges, meanwhile, cannot guarantee placement pipelines.

The result is paralysis. Students complete theoretical modules but stall before trade testing; businesses complain about shortages in welding, electrical installation, renewable energy maintenance and advanced manufacturing; and the economy imports skills it could have produced locally.

Countries that have succeeded in vocational reform did not treat workplace learning as an optional supplement. They built dual systems in which the employer is co-educator, not external stakeholder.

SA has gestured toward this model, but it has not institutionalised it.

Public funding often rewards enrolment rather than employment. Colleges are measured on headcount. SETAs disburse grants that do not always correlate with long-term absorption. This system counts certificates; the labour market counts productivity.

Until funding follows outcomes — trade test pass rates, verified employment within six to 12 months, employer satisfaction — misalignment will persist. A system that pays for attendance rather than employability will produce attendance, not skills.

Without robust labour market intelligence, occupational programmes operate like ships navigating yesterday’s weather reports. No artisan can train on obsolete machinery and expect to master contemporary industry standards.

Yet equipment in many colleges lags behind technological change.

A credible reform agenda must include mandatory industry secondments for instructors, public-private co-investment in modern training equipment and centres of specialisation aligned to priority sectors such as energy transition and infrastructure development.

SA’s youth unemployment crisis is embodied in millions of young people navigating between hope and stagnation. TVET reform is, therefore, not a technocratic matter; it is a political one.

Partnership must move from consultation to co-ownership. This requires courage from government, commitment from industry and discipline from institutions.

If employers demand skills without investing in training, the bridge fractures.

Workplace placement systems must be expanded and incentivised, including tax credits or wage subsidies for participating employers.

Funding formulas must be recalibrated toward verified employment outcomes. Labour market intelligence must become dynamic and integrated across departments responsible for education, labour and economic planning.

Entrepreneurship must be embedded within occupational programmes as a structural pathway. SA cannot afford a vocational system that produces certificates without careers.

Occupational programmes were designed to be the bridge between education and work. But bridges must be anchored at both ends.

Vocational education should be lived and breathed.

If government sets policy without employer accountability, the bridge floats.

If employers demand skills without investing in training, the bridge fractures.

If colleges enrol without placement pipelines, the bridge stops midway.

And if the community does not understand vocational education then the country is without hands.

The elephant in the workshop is not that the idea of occupational programmes is flawed. It is that implementation has lacked structural discipline.

The country does not need another strategy document. It needs alignment — measurable, enforceable, outcome-driven alignment.

Let us do this.

Brenda Ngcukayitobi is a deputy director responsible for curriculum in the TVET branch at the department of higher education and training