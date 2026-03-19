READER LETTER | Don’t let retirement stop your brain from working

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It is not a formal university or a learned society.

If you have retired and are looking for something to do, one option is joining U3A – the University of the Third Age.

It is not a formal university or a learned society.

The name came about like this: your First Age is when you are dependent on your parents. Your Second Age is your economically active life. Your Third Age is when you have retired from regular work.

U3A began in France in 1972, under the aegis of the University of Toulouse. With its spread to the UK, people realised that Third Agers had the skills to organise and teach their own autonomous learning groups.

So, although no longer linked to Toulouse, U3A still retains the object of sharing knowledge and skills among its members.

This model now operates in more than 30 countries around the world, including Australia, New Zealand, parts of Europe, Russia and Mauritius.

The first U3A chapter in SA started in Cape Town in 2000 and there are now 26 around the country, with a total of around 11,000 members.

In KuGompo (formerly East London) the chapter started in 2004 and we currently have around 150 members.

We are a voluntary, self-help group for sharing ideas, interests and enthusiasms and other issues affecting retired people.

You can find out more by visiting our U3A East London website, www.u3ael.co.za. This is updated regularly and you will be able to look through all the activities that are offered.

To start off, the best way is to attend one of our meetings, perhaps our monthly General Meeting, when we have a guest speaker.

You will find a warm welcome by people from a wide variety of work experiences, places visited and interests. They are alert to all sorts of activities in the world around us and their ideas and enthusiasms are what make up U3A.

Current U3A activities in East London are: Book Club, Computers, Film Club, Financial Matters, Memorable Musicals, Music Appreciation, Creative Writing, Walks to discuss nature local history and, last but not least, the U3A Singers.

There are also two popular card groups for Mahjongh and Samba.

So don’t sink into a slump — come and find new interests and share your experiences in U3A! — Dave Donkin, U3AEL Chair