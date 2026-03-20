EDITORIAL | Motsepe’s legacy tarnished over decision on Afcon final

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The decision by Confederation of African Football to strip Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco will remain a black eye for the sport on the continent.

The unprecedented move taken two months after the calamitous final contested by the host nation and Senegal has not only ruffled feathers in the sporting scene but dented the image of Caf president Patrice Motsepe.

Caf’s public relations has been in overdrive to exonerate him from the decision, insisting it was taken by the independent Appeals Board, with the president also learning of it via email correspondence, like everyone else.

Motsepe has constantly emphasised the importance of the independence structures such as the disciplinary and appeals boards to eliminate any favouritism accusations.

While Motsepe argues that the disciplinary and appeals bodies reaching different outcomes should prove their independence, it does nothing to project Caf’s image in a positive light.

Critics point to that as an anomaly, arguing that as the president of the confederation, the buck should stop with him as he reflects its direction and image.

With a growing perception that Caf favours Morocco, an accusation further enhanced by the North African country’s monopoly of Caf sport events such as hosting continental awards, African World Cup playoffs and Afcon both for men and women, the latest decision is seen as validation.

While Motsepe argues that the disciplinary and appeals bodies reaching different outcomes should prove their independence, it does nothing to project Caf’s image in a positive light.

Already Afcon naysayers, such as Jamie Garragher, an English pundit, are having a field day, with their criticism of the tournament gaining traction.

With Motsepe already viewed as puppet of Europe after he suggested that Afcon would be played every four years contrary to the present two, pressure is expected to mount on him if he does not introduce better reforms.

His critics argue about Morocco’s poor treatment of nations playing against it, which has been well documented and arguably influenced Senegal to stage the walk-off when they felt their chances of getting fair play were non-existent.

This came after Morocco were awarded a penalty just seconds before regulation time.

Another layer of argument is whether the hosts would have appealed and insisted on the application of articles 82 and 84 had the penalty been converted.

And why was the decision to call off the match not taken right there, unless Morocco were hopeful that the penalty would be scored and propel them to their first Afcon title in a while.

Now African football will be contested in the boardroom instead of the pitch as Senegal have already indicated they will appeal the decision.

These are not good times for continental football and sadly it will reflect on Motsepe’s legacy as the president.

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