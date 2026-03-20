POINT OF ORDER | Municipal amendments aimed at urging big party winners to work together

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SA’s dominant party politics is fragmenting, especially at the local level. What unintended consequences await proposed government legislative amendments changing the rules for how political parties obtain seats in municipal councils is predictable — organised chaos.

Each prediction evokes mixed feelings about how many major political parties are bent on freezing the status quo that perpetuates their dominance of the local political landscape.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa confirmed in parliament on March 16 that the government intended to amend the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act of 1998 to introduce a minimum threshold of 1% for parties to qualify for seats in municipal councils.

The amendments are sold as a sure way to incentivise big winners to work together for more stable coalitions, which look set to become a strong feature of the South African political landscape for at least another decade.

The proposal has already undergone public consultation, but further legal and constitutional scrutiny is under way.

This follows a legal opinion by the office of the chief state law adviser to raise questions about whether such thresholds would be constitutionally permissible.

Yet, so far only some of the major political parties seem to engineer and advocate for the proposed legislative amendments, with a view to immediately benefiting from predictable favourable electoral consequences.

But the electoral consequences will impact different provinces differently. They may be both explosive and almost impossible to secure the much-needed political stability.

Already, the path to the next local government elections appears interesting. Every party’s gains or losses in recent by-elections are hugely magnified or minimised by an electoral system tilting in favour of major political parties while freezing aspects of multiparty competition that provide space for a meaningful role for smaller parties.

Electoral politics and representative government in SA are progressively reconfiguring.

Yet explanations for these developments weigh less in the eyes of advocates for such thresholds, as the major parties around which politics and social contract between the voters and elected representatives have always been largely arranged in legislative bodies, in the media, party donors, and in the minds of millions of voters, activists have been indicating a gradual and consistent appetite for an increase in the plurality of voices in government decision-making.

Not only have small political parties surged well past the negative notion that their leaders and supporters, once affiliated with a major party, are unpatriotic and counter-revolutionaries. In fact, the ANC, DA, and IFP are no longer consistently ahead of several small parties in several municipal wards — and sometimes level with them, or even narrowly behind.

Whereas small political parties demonstrating sizeable electoral support started as an exception to the rule, because of the relatively small percentage of seats they gain in any election, they still emerge as powerful representatives because of the unique loyal profile of their electoral supporters and the influence they have on the composition and running of many coalition governments cropping up over the years.

The provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape stand out as they have consistently accounted for most coalitions at the local government level from 2000 to 2016.

To the proponents of the proposed 1% electoral threshold for parties seeking representation, South African politics appears to be assuming a strange and volatile new shape.

But all this fascinating and frightening electoral uncertainty means that citizens will never fully explore the wider possible effects of artificially freezing the fragmentation.

Predictably, whether the thresholds pass or not, there is no guarantee of stability everywhere, as no municipal power dynamics are alike.

If smaller parties no longer have dependable long-term support because of the unintended consequences of such thresholds, and therefore a regular presence and leverage in local councils or the machinery servicing mayoral committees, then donations may dwindle

Thabazimbi, Mtubatuba, Matzikama, and Tshwane — where none of the parties won an outright majority — are living examples. By-elections held since January 2022 have not cured political fragmentation despite interventions by local, provincial, and national governments.

The unintended consequences of the proposed thresholds may lead to different directions.

Many safe ward council seats available to smaller parties and independents could disappear, and with them valuable political and public service careers. Experienced councillors, public officials, and veteran rebels may become even rarer.

Meanwhile, small party heartlands may crumble, old loyalties overcome by dynamic-seeming new choices.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng, there are many small parties.

Mayoralty in several municipalities is increasingly expected to be captured by those who are nimble and thriving in environments heavily manipulated through political patronage.

If smaller parties no longer have dependable long-term support because of the unintended consequences of such thresholds, and therefore a regular presence and leverage in local councils or the machinery servicing mayoral committees, then donations may dwindle.

Access to public office and uniting behind a political cause may become unaffordable; mass memberships and networks of loyal activists a thing of the past.

And the whole process may become a vicious circle. If small parties do not seem any more to be solid institutions with clear prospects, then why make a lasting commitment to them, as a voter, donor, volunteer or politician?

Encouragingly, there is also a possible future for our fragmenting politics — that it turns out to be neither mainly negative nor mainly positive, but temporary — both a prelude to and a rationale for a new political order.

Somewhere on today’s crowded electoral battlefield to filter the size and shape of local councils, our next presumably anointed overlords packaged by deployment committees of major political parties may be approaching their moment of banishment.