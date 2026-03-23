EDITORIAL | R2.47bn wage bill but not a single public toilet maintained

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Buffalo City Metro has a laden and top-heavy organogram.

According to its website, as of 2022/23, it employed more than 6,000 people at an annual salary cost exceeding R2.47bn.

It has about nine directorates, each of which has several departments or programmes.

This means it has dozens of directors and programme and departmental heads.

All of these ‘managers’ are extremely well paid, starting with the municipal manager whose annual package is reportedly worth more than R3m.

Directors and general managers don’t earn much less.

Included in its many directorates and departments are positions for electrical and other engineers, plumbers, quantity surveyors and other critical skills

On the political side, there are more than 100 councillors in the ANC-led council.

This is a metro that cannot even get it together for holiday season

Despite all of this, it is a municipality that fails to maintain even a single ablution block in its entire municipal area.

They are, without exception — even at the most popular tourist beaches — locked, blocked, dysfunctional, filthy, vandalised, and without soap and toilet paper.

This is a metro that cannot even get it together for holiday season.

The Easter weekend is nearly upon us but an inspection by the Dispatch of various tourism spots found an abundance of disrepair and filth.

Bonza Bay Beach, and the nearby Batting Bridge picnic site are great tourist spots but there are no functional public toilets.

And BCM says it’s always someone else’s fault. It comes down to disputes with contractors or contracted plumbing services being below par.

All too often, the private security contracted by the municipality to protect public assets are missing in action — with no consequences to the contractor.

And so it goes on.

It seems astonishing that with such an enormous workforce and contingent of politicians, BCM can get so little done.

It tenders out for everything. Building, maintaining, refurbishing or guarding infrastructure, cleaning services, sanitation, private security, automation, digitisation, equipment installation — all outsourced, along with the provision of numerous other services it should be doing itself.

But projects are left incomplete, below spec or come in overbudget.

Procurement irregularities are frequent. As a result, the metro’s annual irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure is vast and delivery is poor.

It reportedly carries a cumulative R10.55bn in irregular expenditure.

The incapacity and overt corruption in its supply chain management is profound and a constant source of extra work for the Special Investigation Unit.

The lack of political and administrative will to change anything for the better is a sign of absolute contempt for residents, ratepayers and voters.

Given all of this, it’s just a bridge too far when a metro of this size and potential tourism importance cannot even maintain a public toilet.

Shame on you BCM.

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