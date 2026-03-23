Now is not the time for pettiness and political bickering

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08 January 2026. residents of boitekong come out in numbers as the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa do door to door in Boitekong Rusteburg. where the president was doing a door to door campaigning for the ANC as the party is celebrating its 114th year of existence. The celebrations will be take place at moruleng stadium where the president will deliver the keynote address. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

A church that is obsessed with heaven but irrelevant on earth, that knows no-one in need, is not very different from a political party whose entire life revolves around conferences and internal meetings.

In many churches, we often hear the phrase: “Izulu liyasetyenzelwa, halala liyasetyenzelwa” (To reach the Kingdom of Heaven one must work for it).

Yet the question remains: what does that truly mean, and to whom does it speak?

Similarly, if there has been little or no political activism in a branch, region, or province, then on what basis do we judge leadership or revolutionary commitment?

Political activism among the masses is the true barometer of a living movement.

Without it, conferences and branch general meetings easily degenerate into war zones of personality clashes, instead of spaces for collective reflection.

In truth, there are no class enemies in those meetings.

Hence the question remains relevant: Are we here for the people we serve, or for our own personalities?

And what are the long-term political implications of that choice?

Internal political contests must never degenerate into blackmail, factionalism and endless bickering.

Such behaviour fragments the movement and weakens the left agenda, while allowing emerging right-wing forces to consolidate themselves.

Our task is not merely electoral cycles. Our task is to maintain a genuine relationship with the masses and remain honest and faithful to their cause.

The movement was established to shape the future of the nation.

Anything less becomes the antithesis of what we stand for.

This brings us back to the spiritual question: Can someone who hates people passionately truly see God simply because they attend church every Sunday and pay their membership dues?

Only God and that individual can answer whether they truly worship.

We must therefore ask again: When we say “Izulu liyasetyenzelwa”, what do we actually mean?

To become what we ought to be, and what we aspire to be, is a completely different matter from what we currently are.

Many of us aspire to be true revolutionaries.

We may very well be the last generation with the opportunity to either rebuild or break this movement

Just as many churchgoers aspire to become the truly faithful — people who repent and ultimately contribute to improving the conditions of others while time still allows. Because time is not limitless.

The clock is ticking, and the balance of forces — both nationally and internationally — is not necessarily in our favour.

Let us therefore avoid pettiness and political naivete. We have a far greater task ahead of us.

Tactical differences are natural; no-one can be exempt from them.

But our guiding principle remains: “Ours is a struggle against forgetting, and ours is a struggle of memory.”

We may very well be the last generation with the opportunity to either rebuild or break this movement.

How we speak to each other, and how we handle our political differences, therefore becomes sacred.

Yes, the movement does not owe any individual. But revolutions are sustained by love, trust and respect.

So let us handle each other with care, because the movement needs all of us — just as reflected in the colours of our flag.

This moment demands a meeting of minds to determine what this historical period truly requires from us and what political line must guide us.

It is that political and organisational line that will liberate us from our own weaknesses and ultimately liberate the nation.

We once spoke about building a government with a human face.

That vision came from the understanding that the state is an instrument of class rule.

The central question therefore remains: Have we transformed the state to serve the interests of the working class, the poor and the vulnerable — the motive forces we claim to represent?

We still have the capacity to reclaim lost ground and close ranks. Let us be comrades in the true sense of the word.

And finally: “Beware of the whistle-mongers who move from ear to ear.”