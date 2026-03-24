EDITORIAL | Human Rights Day should be a call to action

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Many communities in the Eastern Cape continue to face daily violations of the very rights that Human Rights Day seeks to commemorate.

South Africans from all walks of life joined hands in celebrating Human Rights Day on Saturday.

This day is not just a date on the calendar — it is a mirror held up to our past, and a measure of how far we still have to travel.

Indeed, it is a moment for rejoicing at the multiple strides we have made since the dawn of our democracy, but also a time for introspection.

Nowhere is this dichotomy more evident than in the Eastern Cape, a province rich in history, yet burdened by persistent poverty, inequality and unemployment.

This year’s celebration takes place 30 years since our democratic constitution was signed into law.

SA’s founding document is hailed as one of the most progressive charters in the world because it guarantees so many fundamental rights.

Millions of South Africans now have access to clean water and adequate sanitation.

Many young people have access to free education and millions of households are provided with basic services.

However, it’s also true that 32 years into SA’s democracy, many communities in the Eastern Cape continue to face daily violations of the very rights that Human Rights Day seeks to commemorate.

This publication has reported frequently on how access to clean drinking water has been reduced to a luxury in some parts of our province.

Collectively, through advocacy, activism and participation, we all must shape SA’s human rights future

Communities have complained about having been forced to share water from heavily polluted sources with pigs and dogs.

Equally, some households still use the derided bucket system and there are schools where dangerous pit latrines continue to be used.

Dare we ask, where is dignity in all this?

Healthcare facilities that are often understaffed and under-resourced are still a reality.

In some rural areas, children have to walk up to 20km each day to get to and from school.

How can they possibly get a proper education under such conditions?

These are not just service delivery issues — they are human rights issues.

Unemployment, particularly among the youth, adds another layer of hardship.

Without meaningful opportunities, young people are left vulnerable to cycles of poverty and disillusionment.

Human dignity is closely tied to economic inclusion. Without it, the promise of freedom rings hollow.

But Human Rights Day should not only be a day of lament — it must also be a call to action.

Collectively, through advocacy, activism and participation, we all must shape SA’s human rights future.

The government, civil society and the private sector all have a role to play in addressing these challenges.

Accountability must be strengthened, resources must be better managed and communities must be empowered to demand their rights.

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