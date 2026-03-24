POINT OF ORDER | Government talk of optimism misplaced in current economic storm

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In his speech in Kimberley, President Cyril Ramaphosa indirectly reminded us, in many ways, that nostalgia is eating us alive, even as we commemorate this Human Rights Day 30 years after our leaders signed our democratic constitution into law.

Instead of building a new world, our present-day leaders are regurgitating a past of fully enjoying freedom that never existed, in which instead, in the eyes of the unemployed, unfulfilled electoral promises dishonoured the memories of those killed in the struggle for human rights.

They want us to go back to a time when we could be spirit-filled by chanting freedom songs and political slogans, without thinking about the state capture, poverty, inequality or whatever Ramaphosa refers to as “a covenant for dignity” symbolised by our constitution.

There was much talk in his speech about our hunger for a return to optimism and how important that we remember that the “signing of the constitution into law was the most significant act of our democratic era”, and that our constitution sets “the coordinates for a journey towards a just, inclusive and united future for all South Africans”.

Yet, our world, overshadowed by government shortcomings, has been too real for too long, and we all desperately want a bit of shelter from the economic storm battering us.

Through his speech, we look back in patronising nostalgia at the significance of former president Nelson Mandela’s choice “to sign the constitution into law in Sharpeville, the site of one of the apartheid regime’s worst acts of brutality”, and that “the constitution-making process was the most extensive public participation exercise ever to take place in our country”.

The great irony in this regurgitation of old aesthetics is that the old aesthetics looked forward, insofar as the constitution obliges us, to restore what was lost or taken by colonialism.

The joy and optimism of the reconstruction and development programme era showcased the marvellous possibilities of progressive policy and legislative frameworks.

That was before we knew that those same frameworks, under the crippling weight of abuse of the BEE and affirmative action by corrupt, politically connected individuals, would slowly start choking our good governance atmosphere.

This perceived collective optimism was never real, of course, in the face of rampant political patronage, corruption and maladministration.

Nobody imagined our nation would be trapped in high levels of poverty requiring more than 29-million unemployed South Africans to receive old age, disability and child support grants

But now, after decades of doom storytelling and hope erosion, we want the dream back.

Nobody imagined our nation would be trapped in high levels of poverty requiring more than 9-million pupils to be fed through the National School Nutrition Programme — and have intermittent access to that because of corruption and maladministration.

Nobody imagined our nation would be trapped in high levels of poverty requiring more than 29-million unemployed South Africans to receive old age, disability and child support grants.

This situation is especially disappointing in the case of unemployed able-bodied individuals aged between 19 and 59, forced to rely on the most vulnerable household members (children, the elderly, and those living with disabilities) for survival because they cannot find employment.

The prevalent government culture of commemorative speeches is nothing more than honest fun aimed at mobilising our sense of patriotism.

Instead, what we experience is an earnest but somehow deeply sad defibrillation of dead worlds, built around a hollow craving that can never be filled under the current political leadership.

Ramaphosa is correct to point out that “corruption, administrative weaknesses and resource constraints have slowed the pace at which constitutional commitments have been translated into tangible improvements in people’s lives”, and that “these shortcomings have contributed to us not being as far along the journey as we had hoped to be”.

We are birds constantly regurgitating and eating our own upchuck. Its passion looks inspirational, but its scent is grief. It works, but not quite, as fresh as microwaved leftovers. Over time this starts to feel like a photocopy of a photocopy.

The GNU boom is literally sampling and recycling things that already exist. Having lost hope for the future, we have always looked back for comfort. We have to be cautious of the reasons why.

The president is content to remind us that this is a journey that we remain on to this day.

We are all potential victims of this ideological myth-making when the president says that over the course of the next year we should all be part of shaping the future of our country through the national dialogue that will form the basis of a social compact.

This ideological myth-making is invisible but everywhere.

Do people in power aim to manufacture a world that matches their values or is it some naturally developing, laissez-faire attraction?

Do they seek to dilute pressing national questions ahead of the local government elections?

We are all encouraged to keep dreaming of a better time from the past, since there is no future. Our leaders have stopped dreaming about building — now they dream of recreating.

It is not recreating the actual thing that we want, it is the yearning to recreate the feeling we had back then.

So, do we seek comfort in the baby blanket of our past disappointments, or do we try to create our own new paths to enjoy the realisation of human rights?

We must respond intentionally to Ramaphosa’s call, saying “let us continue along our journey, one and all, towards a South Africa of true equality where the dignity of all is not an aspiration, but a reality”.

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