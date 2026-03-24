TRC’s promise that truth would lead to accountability only partially fulfilled

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SA’s democratic transition has been celebrated as a model of negotiated reconciliation. The work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was widely admired for its public hearings, moral courage and commitment to exposing the atrocities of apartheid.

Yet the legitimacy of that process rested on a crucial institutional bargain: perpetrators who refused to apply for amnesty — or whose applications failed — would face prosecution.

Testimony emerging from the Khampepe inquiry into TRC prosecution delays, including that of former prosecutor Anton Ackermann, has forced a renewed examination of whether the democratic state honoured that commitment.

If this interpretation proves correct, the implications extend far beyond individual criminal cases.

It would indicate a structural failure in SA’s transitional justice project — one in which the political leadership subordinated the rule of law to the perceived imperatives of political stability.

The TRC emerged from the negotiated settlement that ended apartheid.

Established under the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act (1995), the commission embodied a compromise between retributive justice and political reconciliation.

Unlike blanket amnesties granted in some post-authoritarian transitions, SA adopted a conditional amnesty model.

Individuals who committed politically motivated crimes could obtain amnesty only if they made full disclosure before the commission.

Those who did not participate, or who failed to satisfy the legal criteria, remained liable to prosecution.

This principle was repeatedly emphasised in the TRC’s final report, which recommended the urgent prosecution of outstanding cases.

The political priorities of the new state were shifting during the presidency of Thabo Mbeki (1999–2008).

The early years of democratic consolidation required economic reform, state-building and the stabilisation of relations with institutions inherited from apartheid, particularly the security services.

Within this context, prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes posed significant political risks.

The independence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was enshrined in the 1996 constitution precisely to prevent political interference in criminal prosecutions

Former security officials remained embedded in key institutions and aggressive legal action could potentially destabilise delicate relationships between the post-apartheid government and remnants of the old state apparatus.

Yet the constitutional framework placed a clear obligation on the state to pursue justice.

The independence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was enshrined in the 1996 constitution precisely to prevent political interference in criminal prosecutions.

According to Ackermann, who led the NPA’s Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, the turning point occurred after a 2003 speech in which Mbeki affirmed there would be no general amnesty for apartheid crimes.

Yet subsequent developments allegedly produced the functional equivalent of one.

Several institutional developments, Ackerman said, supported the argument that the state sought to manage, rather than pursue, prosecutions from the TRC recommendations.

First, the government created an Amnesty Task Team in 2004 to address unresolved TRC matters.

The team reportedly excluded the prosecutorial unit responsible for these cases.

Proposals emerging from the task team suggested that prosecutions should be evaluated according to broader political considerations.

Second, investigators attempting to pursue TRC-related cases reportedly encountered resistance across several state institutions.

Requests for investigative support from the Directorate of Special Operations (Scorpions) and the SAPS were allegedly declined unless explicit presidential instructions were issued.

The resulting bureaucratic impasse stalled investigations into numerous cases prosecutors believed were ready for trial.

Third, the suspension of National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli in 2007 further disrupted the pursuit of these cases.

Then Ackerman was himself removed from TRC-related prosecutions under acting NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe.

Some may say Ackerman has an axe to grind. But the failure to prosecute TRC cases goes beyond his perceived grudge; it carries significant implications for SA’s constitutional order.

First, it undermined the principle of equality before the law. Individuals who declined the amnesty process were effectively shielded from accountability despite evidence linking them to serious crimes.

Second, it weakened the credibility of the transitional justice framework. Victims who participated in the TRC hearings did so with the expectation that truth would lead to justice.

Third, it established a precedent of executive influence over prosecutorial decisions.

This dynamic would later reappear in other controversies surrounding the NPA, contributing to the broader politicisation of SA’s criminal justice system.

Many of the crimes documented by the TRC — including those involving activists such as Nokuthula Simelane and the Cradock Four — remained unresolved decades after the end of apartheid

Last, the most immediate consequences were borne by apartheid victims and their families.

Many of the crimes documented by the TRC — including those involving activists such as Nokuthula Simelane and the Cradock Four — remained unresolved decades after the end of apartheid.

Hence the recent opening of the cases such as the Cradock Four by Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.

For these families, the delay in prosecutions represents not only a legal failure but also a moral one.

The debate over the Mbeki administration’s role in TRC prosecution delays raises broader questions about the nature of SA’s democratic transition.

The negotiated settlement that ended apartheid required compromise, but compromise inevitably produces unresolved tensions between justice and stability.

Evidence emerging from the Khampepe inquiry suggests the democratic state may have resolved this tension by prioritising political pragmatism over legal accountability.

In doing so, it arguably transformed a conditional amnesty process into a de facto amnesty for many perpetrators who never participated in the TRC.

The TRC promised that the truth would lead to accountability. Decades later, that promise remains only partially fulfilled.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a Komani-born writer