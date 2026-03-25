FRANKLY SPEAKING | It’s taking time, but something good is cooking in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the most enduring principles of human development is that scale provides significant leverage. The greater the scale of human activity, the greater the leverage.

This principle has driven the rise and endurance of countless civilisations across the globe.

As more people co-operate in their efforts, they are able to achieve more, often in less time. They can stretch the benefits of co-operation sometimes across multiple generations.

However, this level of co-operation does not happen automatically; it requires massive coordination.

At this scale, co-ordinating human effort becomes a complex exercise, that not only requires the design of requisite systems, but the skills to both design and run those systems.

It is easy for people like us, who emerge from a history of subjugation, to completely underestimate the complexity of co-ordinating human effort or the skills required to design and run such co-ordination efforts.

The strong negative emotional reaction to subjugation which can run for generations remains one of the complexities that block co-ordinated human effort.

South Africa, and many formerly colonised regions, especially in Africa, are a live case study for these dynamics.

As such, it is almost impossible to simply explain these dynamics so that a significant part of the populace can understand quickly enough to change direction.

Often the learning curve is measured in sustained loss of wealth, cost in blood and unbearable suffering.

However, SA seems to be moving in the right direction, albeit much slower than many would wish.

The revelations at the Madlanga commission, and the parliamentary ad hoc committee, among others, are a mirror that has been put in front of our nation.

It is not that we did not know that things had gone terribly wrong; it is that we completely underestimated how completely wrong things had gone.

We cannot hide from it anymore, the politicians cannot spin it anymore, and perhaps we are on the verge of true freedom

The powerful emotional reactions that can easily traverse generations are perhaps still resisting, stopping us from realising how we have become our own enemies.

Our saving grace remains the incessant truth-telling that comes from the media reports that confronts us every day.

We cannot hide from it anymore, the politicians cannot spin it anymore, and perhaps we are on the verge of true freedom.

One of the enduring ideas of our liberation struggle is Pan-Africanism. It is an idea that refuses to die. It is an idea that refuses to let Africa be left behind as the world not only marches forward, but extracts a great deal of the fuel for that march forward from Africa.

Imagine the surprise of noticing a shift that is emerging, which sees Africa not only as an extraction base, but as an investable place.

It might surprise some of us where this is coming from and might even raise suspicions that have serious and valid reasons that emerge from our historical experience. Yet the moment is worthy of our attention and support.

The very first Loan Market Association and International Capital Market Association Annual Summit was recently held in Cape Town.

People like Brian Marshall, head of investment banking at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking, formed part of the panel.

What emerged from the summit was that Africa does not lack capital. Perhaps this is not news, considering that one of the long-identified problems was capital flight from Africa, with a significant part of that capital flight in illegal financial flows from the continent.

Former president Thabo Mbeki is known for advocating against this scourge.

In a recent opinion piece, Marshall put some serious figures on the table, estimating $4-trillion in investable capital from “pension assets, insurance balance sheets, bank capital and sovereign investment vehicles” when put together.

At the same time, he identified “a substantial infrastructure financing gap of $130bn each year”.

“These figures highlight the scale of both the opportunity and the challenge,” Marshall said.

“The issue is not simply the availability of capital. The more pressing issue is how capital can be effectively mobilised into projects and businesses that drive growth.”

Well, Marshal sounds very much like a Pan Africanist here, not from a political standpoint, but from an economic perspective that makes sense for the development of the continent. Of course, what he is suggesting requires massive co-ordination.

It requires skills that can bring together wide ranging interests across borders, traversing political egos, unmitigated greed and ignorance.

We may not be there yet, but when giants like Standard Bank start to see Africa in this way, while we are on the verge of wide-ranging reforms in SA, surely something good is cooking.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone