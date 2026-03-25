INSIGHT | SA pays high price for failing to deal with vandalism

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In July 2025, Kenyan President William Ruto issued a directive to the country’s police forces, commonly referred to as a “shoot in the leg” order.

This directive sparked considerable discussion throughout Africa and internationally.

While the order received support from some quarters, it also faced significant opposition due to concerns that it might infringe upon the rights of peaceful demonstrators.

This article does not aim to offer a viewpoint on the directive itself but rather to underscore the substantial difficulties presented by various acts of vandalism on a global scale.

All government department reports talk about the effects of vandalism, which makes it evident that it is one of our major opponents in achieving economic sustainability in practically every field.

Vandalism is one of the major challenges highlighted in the reports from oversight visits by parliamentary committees, public accounts committees, audit institutions and regulatory authorities.

This destructive behaviour has a major effect on the country’s economy.

Some important things that make life pleasant for people all over the world are access to clean water, sanitation, safe housing, electricity, health care and food security.

Local governments, primarily responsible for providing these necessities, face the primary challenge of vandalism, which hurts the government’s finances and makes life harder for people, especially those who are most vulnerable.

These actions make resources that are already scarce even scarcer, making it harder for communities to meet their basic needs.

This makes existing inequalities worse and hurts social stability.

Vandalism is when someone intentionally damages or destroys public or private property.

In both cases, the damage is significant, but in SA, public property and infrastructure are more severely affected than private property.

This kind of damage isn’t just happening in SA; it’s a big problem all over the world.

One of the worst things about vandalism is that it can cost people money without them meaning to.

The damage is not limited to the financial losses, but it also defaces historical sites and tears apart the social fabric of communities across the country.

There is no one law in SA that covers all acts of vandalism.

Instead, different acts that are considered vandalism are prosecuted by a distinct set of specialised national laws and legislation, as well as local municipal bylaws.

These laws fall into two categories: those that deal with private property and those that deal with public or important infrastructure.

In most circumstances, it is hard to prove the behaviour, illegality, intent and ownership in vandalism cases.

This is because the crime is often committed in the shadows, where the victim realises it long after the accused has left.

In most places in the world, vandalism is prosecuted under general, wide-ranging laws rather than a single, devoted vandalism act.

But the problems with using consolidated acts or laws to deal with vandalism are making it necessary to create targeted laws to fight crimes related to vandalism.

In SA, where state-owned businesses alone lose R187bn a year, it’s time to consider adopting laws that deal directly with vandalism and close most legal loopholes

The Philippines passed the Anti-Vandalism Act of 2009 to deal only with vandalism.

Angola passed laws in 2024 to stop destruction during protests.

These changes show that more laws are being made just to stop vandalism.

In SA, where state-owned businesses alone lose R187bn a year, it’s time to consider adopting laws that deal directly with vandalism and close most legal loopholes.

The National Assembly and the provincial legislatures need to act promptly on this.

In the South African context, political vandalism is one of the most common forms of expressing dissatisfaction against the service delivery issues.

While accepting the right of protest, we can in no way agree with the deliberate damaging of schools, clinics and other public properties.

The unrest in Durban in July 2021 killed more than 350 people, cost the economy more than R50bn and put thousands of people out of work.

The widespread theft from stores and other businesses slowed down the economy and made SA look bad to other countries.

Despite ongoing advocacy and existing legislation concerning vandalism, the nation has been unsuccessful in addressing it effectively.

This inaction has caused more incidents that put public safety and community trust at risk.

This problem is now common in society, showing up in many ways across the country, such as damage to public infrastructure and the destruction of public property under the pretext of protest.

Finding a simple way to address this serious problem that is spreading like cancer in our communities is not easy.

Legislators need to come up with one statute that can better address different types of vandalism.

They should also strengthen awareness campaigns, make whistleblower programmes more useful, and make other physical interventions, such as increasing community engagement initiatives and providing resources for youth programmes that promote positive behaviour.

We need to pay attention to strengthening the parent-child relationship, as this combination could reduce the child’s destructive behaviour to some extent and help them become aware of socially acceptable activities and prescribed limits.

Finding the culprits and reasons behind vandalism can help stop it, but applying this method in communities is complicated for several reasons.

Considering the challenges confronted by certain sections of society, such as socioeconomic factors and a lack of community involvement, this strategy needs a concerted effort from various components of society and the structures that are already in place, such as local government, community organisations and law enforcement, to effectively address the root causes of vandalism.

It sounds improbable that the aforesaid ideas will fix the situation, but they will certainly lead to some changes that will make things better.

Anilkumar Kesava Pillai is an ANC MPL, whip of the education and agriculture portfolio committees at the Bhisho legislature and a PEC member of the SACP. He writes in his personal capacity.