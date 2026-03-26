EDITORIAL | Steenhuisen must step up his game to counter foot-and-mouth menace

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The high court in Pretoria has effectively confirmed that, for now at least, the responsibility for the national vaccination drive for foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease belongs exclusively to agriculture minister John Steenhuisen and his department.

That court denied Sakeliga and other applicants interim relief that would have allowed for unregulated private procurement and administration of FMD vaccines, outside the established national framework.

But it is not over. The court put Steenhuisen and his department on terms, giving it a tight deadline to finalise its vaccination drive framework.

Farmers, particularly in the Eastern Cape, are desperate

Steenhuisen has welcomed the decision as though it was an outright victory.

It was not and his department was reportedly ordered to pay the costs of the urgent application.

The downside for him is that his “victory” is a double-edged sword and has placed on his department an even greater onus to do better.

Farmers, particularly in the Eastern Cape, are desperate. The disease has wrought havoc on dairy and beef farmers, some of whom have lost their entire autumn crop of calves as a result.

Thousands of litres of milk are being destroyed daily. It is destroying livestock, livelihoods and the agricultural economy in this and other provinces.

Organised agriculture has warned that it is almost inevitable that FMD will jump to valuable disease-free buffalo herds.

If this happens, it will not only destroy another significant Eastern Cape industry but will create a wild reservoir for the disease outside the traditional infected zones.

This cannot be allowed to happen. All private farmers wanted from the state was the right to privately procure and administer the vaccine themselves.

It would have significantly lightened the load on the state. It would not have lost its oversight role as farmer and private vets would have continued to report to it.

But the legislative framework and the fact that these imported vaccines are not registered for use in SA works against this happening.

Importing unregistered vaccines requires that they go through an onerous Section 21 process which only the state can bypass.

So Steenhuisen needs to step up his department’s game. Everything done so far has been too little, too late.

The department’s Agricultural Research Council is the only national facility authorised to produce the FMD vaccine.

But it admits that it is simply not capable of scaling up production to the level required.

SA lost its FMD-free status seven years ago. From that date onwards, the council should have been scaling up production of its locally researched vaccine.

Instead, it produced its first batch of FMD vaccines in February, saying it would be able to scale up to about 10-million doses a year by 2027.

Even that is only half of what is required annually.

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