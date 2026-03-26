Implementation at the heart of local government crisis, not fancy policies or slogans

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As the Electoral Commission (IEC) prepares to run another round of local government elections later this year, we must pause and ask ourselves an important question — what kind of local government are we asking people to vote for?

These elections come at a time when local government is facing what can only be described as an existential crisis, one defined by persistent failures in service delivery.

And for communities, this is not an abstract policy issue — it is a lived reality.

When taps run dry, communities are unable to drink, cook, wash and do other necessities that require water.

Water is not the only service that local government is not delivering to communities; some are crying about the unreliable provision of electricity, which is expensive.

In some areas, communities are accustomed to not having electricity when there are thunderstorms.

Imagine spending Christmas Day without electricity, not because of non-payment, but because of billing errors that even municipal officials cannot explain

Motorists are budgeting for the repairs of tyres that are damaged by the bad roads. Municipalities are failing to fix potholes that have existed for years.

Residents have learnt to live with sewage running in the streets for months.

Imagine spending Christmas Day without electricity, not because of non-payment, but because of billing errors that even municipal officials cannot explain.

These are not isolated incidents. They are daily experiences for many South Africans. And understandably, communities respond with frustration, protest and growing distrust.

Local government, by design, is the sphere closest to the people. Its failures are, therefore, the most visible and the most deeply felt.

But beyond the human impact, we must also recognise that these failures represent a serious violation of the constitution.

Section 152(1)(b) clearly mandates municipalities to ensure the provision of services in a sustainable manner.

Similarly, the White Paper on Local Government (1998) envisions a developmental local government committed to improving the lives of communities. When services fail, this vision is undermined.

It is not only communities who are complaining about the inefficiencies of local government.

The auditor-general, too, laments about the failures of local government, ranging from the inability of some municipalities to deliver basic services, corruption, non-compliance with legislation, poor financial management and lack of skills and capacity.

So, where does the problem lie?

At the heart of this crisis is a breakdown in leadership. Political leaders often fail to exercise effective oversight, while administrative leaders point to political interference.

Meanwhile, patronage continues to erode professionalism and accountability within municipalities.

This brings us to a critical moment of reflection where the ANC has acknowledged that there is a crisis in local government.

Through its national executive committee (NEC), during the ANC councillors’ roll call, an accelerated service delivery action plan was adopted, which puts service delivery, community engagement and infrastructure development at the centre of its renewal agenda.

This plan adopted five pillars, which, if implemented, will transform the lives of the people.

These pillars are fulfilments of core service delivery commitments, building effective and sustainable infrastructure, creating capable and stable local government institutions, the need to reconnect with the people and inclusive local economic development, job creation and industrialisation.

The ANC further declared in its January 8 statement as the “year of fixing local government”, a bold and necessary step.

But the real question is — will this commitment translate into meaningful change, or will it remain a political slogan?

South Africans are not asking for new policies. They are asking for implementation. They want a government that works, one that delivers consistently, transparently and with integrity.

Fixing local government starts with getting the basics right. This includes the deployment of the right people to the right positions.

We cannot, at this time, have illiterate people at the helm of both political and administrative leadership of the municipality.

Equally important is the need for stability. The recent experience with coalition governments in many municipalities has exposed significant weaknesses.

In some cases, smaller parties with minimal electoral support have assumed leadership roles, often leading to instability and governance challenges. This raises an important democratic question — are these arrangements truly reflective of the will of the people?

Ultimately, the responsibility to restore trust and functionality in local government cannot be deferred. We need individuals who understand that leadership is not about power, it is about service.

We need leaders who are present in communities, who listen, and who act; leaders who do not just manage systems, but who care deeply about the people those systems are meant to serve.

Cornel West argues: “You can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people. You can’t save the people if you don’t serve the people.”

Perhaps that is where the real solution lies, not only in policy reform or institutional restructuring, but in restoring a simple yet powerful principle — leadership grounded in love for the people.

Ayanda Jam is an employee of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature. He writes in his capacity.