Botha Sigcau blaze exposes failures

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The 11-storey Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha, built in about 1975, was a key, albeit deteriorating government administrative hub in the OR Tambo district municipality.

Named after a paramount chief, it housed more than 11 departments.

The building served as a repository for vital land records, including title deeds and permission-to-occupy certificates, dating back to 1963 and housing the archives wing of the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, with records dating back to the 1800s.

In recent years, the building was known for being in poor repair, with reports of broken elevators and neglected facilities.

The building has faced various challenges, including being closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and suffering a major fire in March 2026, which gutted it and disrupted essential services.

Fires in old buildings in the former homeland area, such as the blaze at the historic Botha Sigcau building on March 24, are frequently caused by a combination of ageing infrastructure, maintenance neglect, and unsafe human activity.

In many cases, the exact cause is initially unknown, but several factors contribute to the high risk.

Outdated electrical wiring and systems in older buildings cannot handle modern power demands, leading to electrical fires, short circuits, or sparking and lack of regular maintenance on fire suppression systems, electrical infrastructure, and structural elements increases vulnerability.

Older buildings, such as Botha Sigcau, often contain significant amounts of wood or other flammable materials that allow fires to spread quickly.

The fire at this historic building, which housed multiple government departments, is still being investigated, but it occurred after reported issues regarding the department of public works and infrastructure’s ability to pay for electricity and maintain services.

Electrical faults lead the list of fire causes. Faulty wiring, overloaded circuits, and defective appliances spark fires.

Technicians inspect systems often to detect issues. They use specialised equipment during routine checks.

Furthermore, modern circuit breakers protect against overloads.

In addition, smart sensors monitor electrical loads continuously.

These sensors alert staff immediately when abnormal activity occurs.

Building codes enforce strict standards for wiring and installations.

Experts stress regular maintenance and timely upgrades.

Heating equipment failures pose serious fire risks.

Defective boilers and malfunctioning radiators heat spaces excessively.

Regular checks by certified professionals prevent many incidents.

These professionals inspect heating systems thoroughly each season.

Moreover, smart thermostats now regulate temperatures accurately. They shut down systems when they overheat.

In addition, automatic shut-off valves add extra protection.

Facility managers schedule maintenance before winter begins. This proactive approach reduces the chance of overheating.

Some systems still fail due to poor installation. However, most incidents occur because of delayed repairs.

Experts urge immediate attention to unusual noises or smells.

Residents must report suspected faults without delay as quick action prevents potential fires.

Technicians install sensors that monitor heating performance in real time. These devices send alerts to facility managers.

Regular service and modern controls ensure safety. Transitioning to digital systems proves essential for risk management.

The conclusion I draw from this unfortunate fire at the Botha Sigcau building is that regular inspections and timely repairs stand out as critical measures, and fire prevention must start with maintenance.

Fire prevention experts must recommend robust safety audits for all systems.

In addition, educational programmes for tenants must be considered to increase preparedness.

Moreover, drills and evacuation plans save precious time during emergencies.

Authorities must stress community involvement in fire safety to share best practices and update safety guidelines continuously.

Consequently, coordinated action leads to better outcomes.

Furthermore, technical investigations need to highlight the role of modern technology — through data analytics to reveal hidden risks in building systems.

Real-time monitoring will improve emergency response times.

Transitioning to integrated fire safety management systems can further reduce hazards.

These lessons drive future policies and investment in safety measures.

Mzontsundu Ngceba is an official responsible for facility management in the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture. He writes in his personal capacity.