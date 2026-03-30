EDITORIAL | ANC conference debacle bodes ill for Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OR Tambo region delegates arrive at the Orient Theatre for the provincial conference of the ANC.

There is so much that needs to be done in the Eastern Cape, one of the largest, most rural and poorest regions in SA.

Because this province, and most of its municipalities, are governed by the ANC, the party’s elective conference is an important feature on the provincial calendar.

It should be about planning, leadership and democracy.

One would expect that the conference would be carried out with careful organisation, forethought, dignity and order.

At the heart of it all should be consideration of good leadership and finding the right people to craft a way forward for the Eastern Cape.

It needs leaders that are aware of and determined to contribute towards the resolution of its problems.

At stake is the very future of the province.

It has huge infrastructure and other backlogs. Vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly and children, suffer widespread hardship, crime and hunger.

If the ANC cannot even fix itself or follow a democratic elective process, there seems little hope it will fix the province.

Public sector corruption and tender fraud have contributed to serious missteps in education, health, social welfare, land reform and local governance. There is much to do.

There seemed to be an awareness of this because the title of the conference was “2026: The year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy”.

There can be no doubt that confident, careful, considerate and humane leadership is required and should be the central driver in the lead-up to and execution of a conference that is to choose the people who will guide the party and the province.

Instead, it seems to trigger altercations, verbal and physical abuse, chair throwing and, inevitably, litigation.

It is more about a triumphal grab for power and resources than a democratic process.

Indeed, one of the issues in question was ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s verification that the province had met the 70% branch threshold to proceed with the conference.

The high court in KuGompo City has ordered the ANC to comply with its own governance instruments, including its constitution and conference guidelines.

These battles are not a healthy or democratic contestation of ideas and leadership.

They are ugly, expensive and degrading to the party and the people it should be governing with compassion and care.

If this aborted conference is anything to go by, it seems there will be no decisive action to fix our broken municipalities, most of which are incapable, in debt and in desperate trouble.

If the ANC cannot even fix itself or follow a democratic elective process, there seems little hope it will fix the province.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch